Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Car At Intersection In Region

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
A 69-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a driver crossing a busy intersection in Western Massachusetts, police said.

Officers from the Northampton Police Department in Hampshire County said that a cyclist was riding his bike near the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Elm Street at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6 when he was struck by a car.

The man was transported to Corey Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police noted that the 23-year-old driver, from Haydenville in Hampshire County, remained at the scene and cooperated during the investigation.

No charges or tickets were issued to the driver.

The incident remains under investigation by the Northampton Police, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

