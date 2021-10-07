CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger says Intel won't consider UK for factory

By Paul Hill Neowin
Neowin
 4 days ago

According to a BBC News report, Pat Gelsinger, CEO at Intel, has decided not to consider the United Kingdom for an upcoming factory. The CEO put the reason for the decision very bluntly, saying that Brexit was the primary issue. He said that the UK would have been considered before Brexit but now they’re just focusing on EU countries. Gelsinger is not saying the factory would definitely have been built in the UK even if it had remained a part of the bloc.

www.neowin.net

Comments / 0

Related
Neowin

Microsoft launches UK's first British Sign Language billboard campaign

Microsoft has announced that it has launched the first-ever national digital billboard campaign in the UK that includes British Sign Language (BSL). The company said it began the campaign in order to highlight the importance of accessibility in driving innovation. The billboards are now on display in several of the country’s biggest railway stations.
BUSINESS
Neowin

Microsoft: U.S. defense sector is being targeted by Iran

A few days ago, Microsoft released its annual Digital Defense Report, noting that the greatest digital threats to governments are posed by nation-state actors from Russia, North Korea, Iran, and China. Today, the Redmond tech giant has issued an advisory stating that U.S. defense companies are being targeted by a threat actor that is being linked to Iran.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan Semiconductor#Semiconductor Industry#Uk#Bbc News#Eu#The European Union#Tsmc
PCGamesN

Intel won’t limit crypto mining performance on upcoming Arc gaming GPUs

Intel’s manufacturing and engineering departments are firing on all cylinders as the company prepares to launch its Alder Lake gaming CPUs in November, with its Arc graphics cards following sometime in 2022. In a recent interview with Gadgets 360, as highlighted by Videocardz, Intel’s vice president and general manager, Roger Chandler, indirectly confirms that team blue’s cards will not feature any form of mining limiter.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Ten EU countries join France in condemning UK post-Brexit fishing regime

Ten European countries have joined France in condemning Britain's approach to post-Brexit fishing access.In a joint statement the 11 states, including Germany, Italy, Spain, and Belgium, call on the UK to abide by the terms of the Brexit agreement.The countries are angry that the UK has set high barriers for fishermen to get licences, which they say goes beyond the deal struck between the two countries.While boats which have historically fished in an area should retain access under the Brexit deal, authorities in Jersey are requiring onerous geolocation data records to prove this.As a result many French fishermen are being...
ECONOMY
Digital Trends

Intel says it may not have enough Arc Alchemist cards to meet demand

Intel is entering the GPU market at a turbulent time with the upcoming release of Arc Alchemist, and the company isn’t dodging that fact. In a recent interview, Intel graphics chief architect Raja Koduri said that although the graphics community has been welcoming, Intel may not be able to produce enough cards to meet demand.
COMPUTERS
Electronic Engineering Times

Intel Rules Out Fab Investment in UK, Blaming Brexit

Intel has officially ruled out the UK as the site for its planned huge expansion of chip manufacturing capability in Europe, blaming Brexit. Intel has officially ruled out the UK as the site for its planned huge expansion of chip manufacturing capability in Europe, blaming the country’s choice to leave the European Union (EU) for its decision.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
Country
U.K.
Benzinga

Read How Brexit Led To Intel Scrapping UK Plant

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) CEO Pat Gelsinger dumped the idea of the U.K. factory due to Brexit, BBC reports. Gelsinger cited the absence of the U.K. for the change of mind. "I have no idea whether we would have had a superior site from the U.K.," he said. "But we now have about 70 proposals for sites across Europe from maybe ten different countries.
BUSINESS
WebProNews

Brexit May Have Cost the UK an Intel Factory

Intel has ruled out the possibility of building a factory in the UK, thanks to Brexit. Chipmakers and governments are looking to expand semiconductor production outside of Asia. The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the danger of having the bulk of the world’s chip supplies coming from a single region. As early lockdowns impacted production, companies around the world struggled to meet demand for laptops, tablets and phones. Multiple industries are still dealing with a semiconductor shortage that had its start in those initial weeks.
ECONOMY
TechSpot

Intel won't build a chip fab in the UK because of Brexit

In brief: Intel has big plans for the future, but they don't involve a chip plant in the UK. Post-Brexit, the company no longer considers the country a good location for its expansion under the IDM 2.0 strategy, so it is currently evaluating several proposals from 10 other European countries.
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Intel chips snub is a blow for the UK

It is several weeks before Michael Myers traditionally whips out his Halloween mask and reaches for his dagger, but the seasonal horrors are already piling up in the UK. Blaming them on Brexit has become de rigueur among Remainers. Their reaction to scenes of fuel droughts, empty supermarket shelves and labor shortages has been a mixture of mock fright and I-told-you-so glee.
ECONOMY
mobileworldlive.com

Intel closes the door on UK chip factory

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger will no longer consider the UK as a potential site for establishing a chip factory following the nation’s withdrawal from the European Union (EU), with the chipmaker shifting focus to investment options covering bloc members instead. Gelsinger told the BBC the company has now set its...
BUSINESS
eteknix.com

Intel’s Pat Gelsinger Proclaims ‘AMD is Over!’

Although some of you may disagree with what I’m about to say, there are many, including myself, who feel that over the last 10 years, Intel got very complacent in its position. It had a colossally huge processor market share, AMD was struggling, and, I think in a nutshell, the company felt relaxed enough to not take any risks. Sure new Intel CPUs were released, and, by and large, many of them were excellent. But truly innovative? Well, you only have to look at all the plus marks after 14nm to get an idea of how lacking that has been.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Samsung unveils plans for continuous process technology migration at SFF 2021

Samsung Electronics, at its fifth annual Samsung Foundry Forum (SFF) 2021, announced the plans for continuous process technology migration to 3- and 2-nanometer (nm) based on the tech giant's Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistor structure. At SFF 2021, Samsung will elaborate its role in enhancing foundry business' process technology, manufacturing operations, and foundry services to strengthen its leadership in the foundry market.
BUSINESS
Neowin

Microsoft agrees to expand "right to repair" options following shareholder pressure

Back in June, As You Sow, a watchdog that oversees the environmental impacts of e-waste filed a shareholder resolution urging Microsoft to adopt environment-friendly policies when it comes to product repairability. This is just a portion of the increasing pressure on big tech firms to encourage "right to repair" practices for customers. Now, it appears that Microsoft has finally bowed to this pressure, and agreed to expand repairability options for customers.
BUSINESS
Tom's Hardware

Pat Gelsinger Says Silicon Without Software Support Is a Bug

People who are really serious about software should make their own hardware, said Alan Kay, a renowned computer scientist. But according to Intel's chief executive Pat Gelsinger, it works the other way around too: If you want your hardware to succeed, you have to put software first. Broad software compatibility...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy