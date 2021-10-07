Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger says Intel won't consider UK for factory
According to a BBC News report, Pat Gelsinger, CEO at Intel, has decided not to consider the United Kingdom for an upcoming factory. The CEO put the reason for the decision very bluntly, saying that Brexit was the primary issue. He said that the UK would have been considered before Brexit but now they’re just focusing on EU countries. Gelsinger is not saying the factory would definitely have been built in the UK even if it had remained a part of the bloc.www.neowin.net
