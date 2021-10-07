Woman hit by vehicle on I-5 dies at hospital

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A woman seen walking along Interstate 5 near Balboa Park was struck by a vehicle and later died from her injuries, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday.

According to the CHP, an unidentified female pedestrian was spotted walking along northbound I-5 near Pershing Drive at around 7 a.m. when a silver Ford hit her.

The woman, believed to be in her mid-30s, was taken to an area hospital but died from her injuries, the CHP confirmed.

CHP officials noted that the driver of the Ford involved in the incident remained at the scene. Officials said that “alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor for the driver of the Ford.”

The collision forced the closure of at least two northbound lanes for about 70 minutes during the morning commute.