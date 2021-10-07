CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Police: Car thief arrested after serious crash in Rockford

 5 days ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford car thief have been charged after causing a serious car crash in Rockford, according to police.

On Wednesday around 4:50 p.m., Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the intersection of Mulford and Baxter Road for a two-vehicle traffic crash.

When deputies arrived, they found that a Dodge Charger and Chevrolet Malibu had collided and ended up in a ditch off the roadway.

The male driver of the Malibu was taken to a Rockford hospital with life threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the Charger, Eric G. Solis, 23, and the passenger Isaiah M. Fritz, 23, fled from the scene on foot, but later returned, officials said.

After investigating, police said the Charger was attempting to pass a vehicle when it struck the Malibu.

Officials also said the Charger was allegedly stolen from Chicago.

Solis is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Aggravated Reckless Driving, Improper Passing, and Disregarding a Stop Sign.

Fritz is charged with Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle, but only Solis was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

