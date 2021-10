Ithaca, N.Y. — A man was airlifted to a regional trauma center Monday after he was stabbed at the Walmart Supercenter in Ithaca, police said. Ithaca police and Bangs Ambulance were called at 4:10 p.m. for a reported stabbing at the Walmart Supercenter, at 135 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway. When they arrived, emergency crews found the victim had been stabbed in the abdomen, Ithaca police Sgt. Thomas W. Condzella said in a news release.

ITHACA, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO