Road Runner on Red Wagon

When transitioning into a new season, you’ve got to anticipate at least a little bit of yard work. And sadly, when it comes to fall, “a little” is quite the understatement. Sure, summer calls for gardening warm-weather flora, grass-cutting with the best lawn mowers and weeding those pesky peak-outs between the sidewalk cracks, but fall starts a whole new ballgame. And if you’ve got any trees that go bare for the winter on your lawn, you’ll know exactly what we’re talking about.
Falling leaves are a nightmare when they’re on your own lawn. You can always hire a landscaping company to...
Comments / 0