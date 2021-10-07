Road Runner on Red Wagon

A bull elk that wandered the hills of Colorado with a rubber car tyre around its neck for over two years, has finally been freed.According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials, this was the fourth attempt to help the four-and-a-half years old elk which weighs about 270 kgs. Officials said that they had to tranquilise the elk and cut off its five-point antlers to remove the tyre because they couldn’t cut through the steel in the bead of the tyre.“We would have preferred to cut the tyre and leave the antlers for his rutting activity, but the situation was...

ANIMALS ・ 6 HOURS AGO