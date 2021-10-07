CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road Runner on Red Wagon

By evered
Santa Barbara Edhat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a roadrunner living near my place of residence. A roadrunner is an uber cool bird who runs fast and yet still flies. The other day I saw him on my Little Red Wagon. I thought I would share this photo with everyone. This is a real photo!

