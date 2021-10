There has been a lot discourse this off-season about the roster decisions made by Rangers management and in some aspects, rightfully so. The Pavel Buchnevich trade was bad, no arguments to be had there. I would have just qualified him and let him walk next summer if that was the best offer on the table (and clearly it was which goes to show what the rest of the league thought of him as wrong as they may have been). But to quote the 2008 classic Forgetting Sarah Marshall, “It’s like the Soprano’s…It’s over. Find a new show.” Time to move on with the roster the Rangers have and you know what, it’s better. Roles will play a big…role…in the Rangers being better.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO