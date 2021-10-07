CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harlingen, TX

Harlingen soldier killed in Fort Bragg accident

The Brownsville Herald
The Brownsville Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cpwqj_0cKIFisO00
Pfc. Patrick Hernandez

A Harlingen man stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C., was killed in an accident this week.

The military said one person died and four were injured during an accident involving a military vehicle on Butner Road on the post at 12:50 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4.

Fort Bragg identified the victim as Private First Class Patrick J. Hernandez, 30, who was assigned to the 108th Military Police (MP) Company, 503rd MP Battalion, The 16th Military Police Brigade.

“The last few days have been extremely hard for the Enforcer family, especially the 108th MP CO”, said Lt. Col. Andrew Till, commander of 503rd MP Battalion. “Unfortunately, we lost one of our own in a vehicle accident on post. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Pfc. Hernandez’s family as they grieve the loss of their loved one. The 503rd MP Battalion is grieving as well, and we will honor Pfc. Hernandez’s life and service.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aKKH3_0cKIFisO00
Patrick Hernandez

The military said Pfc. Hernandez enlisted into the U.S. Army in August 2020. He served as a Military Policeman and recently graduated Airborne school at Fort Benning, Ga. He was a native of Harlingen. He is survived by his parents, brothers, wife, his two daughters, and two step children.

Hernandez worked at Bert Ogden Harlingen Kia as a salesman. The dealership mourned his loss in a Facebook post.

“Today we mourn the loss of one of our very own, Patrick Hernandez. Everyone loved working with Patrick, his smile was contagious. Everyone at Bert Ogden & Fiesta Dealerships is hurting today. We pray for strength and healing for his family and children. We offer our deepest condolences to the Hernandez family.”

The 503rd MP Battalion said will host a memorial for Pfc. Hernandez in the coming weeks.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

Brooklyn Nets say Kyrie Irving will not play until vaccination status is resolved

The Brooklyn Nets benched superstar guard Kyrie Irving, one of the NBA's most prominent unvaccinated players, the team said Tuesday. “Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant," general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.
NBA
The Hill

Emails show Jon Gruden called Biden a 'clueless p----'

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach and NFL broadcaster Jon Gruden mocked President Biden in 2011, calling him a "clueless p----," according to new leaked emails. Gruden's emails were obtained and reviewed by The New York Times, which published details of the messages Monday evening. The report reveals a litany of...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Bragg, NC
Government
Harlingen, TX
Government
Local
Texas Accidents
Harlingen, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Government
City
Fort Bragg, NC
Fort Bragg, NC
Accidents
City
Harlingen, TX
City
Butner, NC
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Bragg, NC
Crime & Safety
NBC News

Why Southwest Airlines could be vulnerable to mass disruptions

Southwest Airlines passengers faced more travel woes Monday as hundreds of flights were canceled in a major disruption that began over the weekend and has led to more than 2,000 flight cancellations. More than 360 flights had been canceled as of Monday afternoon and another nearly 1,000 delayed, according to...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Amazon to take team-wise approach on remote work policy

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will let individual teams decide for how many days corporate employees would be expected to work from office in a week, Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said in a message to employees on Monday. Earlier, Amazon's policy required for employees to return to...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Hernandez
The Hill

Navy engineer, wife accused of espionage plot

A Navy employee and his wife were arrested on Saturday for selling data on the design of nuclear-powered warships for almost a year to an individual they believed to be a foreign government representative but was in fact an undercover FBI agent. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana Toebbe,...
MILITARY
Fox News

Nobel prize given to three US-based economists

A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize for economics Monday for pioneering research that showed an increase in minimum wage does not lead to less hiring and immigrants do not lower pay for native-born workers, challenging commonly held ideas. Two others shared the award for creating a way to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
The Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Herald

Brownsville, TX
1K+
Followers
24
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brownsville Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy