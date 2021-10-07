CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurts looks to put up points on Panthers wounded defense

By STEVE REED
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is proving he's more than capable of running an NFL offense. The next thing he needs to do is win some games. Philadelphia's second-round pick in 2020 is 2-6 as a starter over the past two seasons despite putting up some solid numbers this year. Hurts accounted for 434 yards on offense and two touchdowns last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Eagles dropped their third straight game 42-30 as Patrick Mahomes shredded the Philadelphia defense.

