Hurts looks to put up points on Panthers wounded defense

Leave it to the Eagles to make the Cowboys look like Super Bowl contenders. It doesn’t take much for the national Cowboys hype train to get rolling. I’m sure you’ve rolled your eyes at it just like I have. The Cowboys beat a hapless looking Eagles team that wilted under pressure. The good news is I view the hype as potentially impacting the line on the upcoming Panthers game. Why not reap the benefit of an inflated betting line? If you look at the NFL odds this week, you will see the current line is between four and five points depending which service you use. This is one of the few weeks where there is a disparity among the betting lines.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO