CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Pete Rose Will Host A Gambling Podcast For Quake Media

By Dan Holmes
GamingToday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOh, how times are changing. Pete Rose, who is still banned from baseball for having bet on the game, will host his own sports betting contest starting today on Quake Media. On Pete Rose’s Daily Picks, the all-time hit king will feature his gambling selections in baseball, football, basketball, and other sports six times a week. Rose, who resides in Las Vegas, is renowned as a sports enthusiast who “watched two or three baseball games per day” and “loves all sports.”

www.gamingtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Dear Ohio: Ohio sports betting concerns — Schlichter and Rose and gambling woes

Sports betting legislation is being considered at the Ohio Statehouse. In this episode, Curtis Jackson discusses the matter with James Kahler, Executive Director of the Center for Sports Administration at Ohio University. They discuss the progress of sports betting legislation, how it will impact Ohio's sports venues and teams, and previous cases of sports betting scandals including Cincinnati Reds great Pete Rose and former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter.
OHIO STATE
NJ.com

Banned MLB star Pete Roses launches sports betting podcast (seriously)

It was just a matter of time. Read our comprehensive how to bet on baseball guide. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports Pete Rose has launched a sports betting podcast. “I know how it looks, and people will criticize,’’ Rose told USA TODAY Sports, “but it’s not gambling. It’s handicapping. I’m a handicapper. ... Remember, it’s handicapping. That’s all. That goes on everywhere. All I’m doing is lending my expertise to people who want to bet. .... I watch two or three baseball games a day. And it’s not just baseball. I watch all sports. I love sports. I know I can help people who want to wager on sports.”
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Kankakee Daily Journal

Pete Rose to speak at Hundred Club annual dinner

KANKAKE — After a year wait due to COVID-19, members of the Hundred Club of Kankakee will welcome Pete Rose as speaker for this year’s annual dinner next week. Rose, Major League Baseball’s all-time hits leader who also faces a lifetime ban from the sport for gambling, will be the guest speaker at the dinner for the club, which was formed locally in 1967. Its mission is to support the families of first responders who are killed in the line of duty. Members, of which there are currently approximately 500, pay dues every year as a showing of support.
KANKAKEE, IL
MLB

Youngest Yankee to appear in WS dies at 85

Tom Carroll, the youngest Yankee ever to appear in the World Series, passed away on Sept. 22, five days after his 85th birthday. Carroll was 19 years and 14 days old on Oct. 1, 1955, when he pinch-ran for Eddie Robinson, who had hit for starting pitcher Johnny Kucks, in the sixth inning of Game 1 of the 1955 World Series against the Dodgers at Ebbets Field. Carroll was stranded on first base when the next two batters flied out to end the inning and Rip Coleman came on to pitch.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Mays
Person
Pete Rose
Person
Mickey Mantle
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Sam sends first tweet since inclusion in Jon Gruden email

Michael Sam on Monday night sent his first tweet since being included in Jon Gruden’s offensive emails. Personal emails Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen were uncovered as part of the NFL’s investigation into the franchise’s workplace. One email comment Gruden made about DeMaurice Smith leaked on Friday. Then on Monday, more emails leaked that led Gruden to resign from his position as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
Audacy

Why does Joc Pederson wear a pearl necklace during Braves games?

As Joc Pederson trotted around the bases at Miller Park after hitting a pinch-hit home run in Game 1 of the NLDS, it was impossible not to notice the pearl necklace that the Atlanta Braves outfielder was wearing. But if you thought that the 29-year-old had a heartfelt reason for...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Alex Rodriguez Was a Disaster in the Booth During Yankees–Red Sox

Here are four words no baseball fan ever wants to hear: The game’s on ESPN. MLB’s do-or-die wild-card playoffs should be the most exciting games of the year, but they aren’t when Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez are on the call. The pair (accompanied by reporter Buster Olney) are a chore to listen to on Sunday Night Baseball during the regular season. Those broadcasts feel like a baseball talk show competing with the game being played on the field, but the lack of focus on the game itself isn’t the fault of the guys in the booth. (It’s a production decision made by the higher-ups at ESPN.) What really makes those games unbearable is A-Rod’s uncanny ability to repeatedly say some of the weirdest things imaginable.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Mlb Playoffs#Quake Media#Daily Picks#Usa Today Sports#Major League Baseball#The Baseball Hall Of Fame#Fox Sports
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers Rumors: Could Mike Trout ruin LAD’s offseason plans with Max Scherzer?

Regardless of how the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ season ends, you can bet the front office will be jumping at the opportunity to keep Max Scherzer on the roster come November. The three-time Cy Young winner will be a free agent once his massive seven-year, $210 million contract expires in just over a month and he’ll be a hot commodity since he’s going to finish either first or second in the 2021 Cy Young race. He could have a fourth award when all is said and done.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
FanSided

Braves: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Atlanta Braves are on track for another NL East crown, but that doesn’t mean everything has been positive in the 2021 campaign. Some players are beyond saving, while others struggle in part because they’re placed in less-than-ideal situations. The Braves, like most teams, have made their fair share of mistakes in the 2021 season, especially early on.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy