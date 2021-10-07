Commercial Seaweeds Market 2021, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, and Research Report till 2026

The elements responsible for the expansion of Autonomous Vehicle Industry 2020 are the government's rules related to safety, increased demand for developed driver assisted systems in vehicles increasing sales of vehicles, and others. The vehicle manufacturers are innovating new technologies to evolve the vehicle safety system and intelligent transport system. Owing to the increased accidents across the globe, the demand has increased considerably. The crucial factors which help in the expansion of the market are the increased number of government mandates, at a global level, for developed driver-assistance systems (ADAS) features and the including the basic safety systems like anti-lock braking systems (ABS), and airbags. Moreover, the rise in the adoption of advanced safety systems and driver assistance features like blind-spot identification, and automatic emergency braking at cheaper costs are estimated to propel the growth of the autonomous vehicle ECU market. To lessen the accidents happening daily, the monitoring bodies of several regions like Europe are making it a compulsion to install the advanced safety system and anti-lock braking system in vehicles, which helps in the expansion of the market.

ECONOMY ・ 6 HOURS AGO