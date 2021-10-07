Tuna Market Price 2021, Size, Global Share, Analysis, Growth, Value, and Research Report till 2026

A solenoid valve is operated by electric and mechanical operations. It is controlled by an electric current passing through a solenoid, acting as a switch for on and off operation. The Solenoid Valve market has most of the applications in oil & gas industry, chemicals and petro-chemicals industry where there is a mandate to maintain the flow of fluid, by controlling the solenoid valve. Automotive solenoid valves is the most fastest growing industrial segment, majorly due to increase in production level of vehicles through automation, electrification of vehicles, installation of heating and ventilation systems in automotive. The solenoid valve is a uni-directional valve that can only be controlled by the electrical current passing through it, making it suitable for manufacturing operations where a high level of scalability is required. In addition to the electric control, the market is also driven by the low power consumption, technological advancements and automatic flow systems.

INDUSTRY ・ 6 HOURS AGO