Rose McIver on Trading Zombies For Ghosts in New CBS Show

Tonight marks the two-part premiere of Ghosts on CBS. The series, which stars iZombie's Rose McIver, centers on a young couple who encounter a haunted house in a fairly hilarious way. After a near-death experience in the pilot, Samantha (McIver) finds herself able to see ghosts -- which is handy, since the house she is living in has a centuries-long history and, thus, a lot of ghosts but literally and figuratively. A lot o the comedy comes from trying to appease the ghosts without letting the rest of the world know they are there...and if that seems like a good fit for somebody who headed up iZombie...well, McIver has thought of that, too.