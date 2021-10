There’s not stoppage of the Dunk stream in sight as we get a look at yet another clean and simple two-toned colorway expected to drop in late 2021 or early 2022. While a specific color hasn’t been disclosed, this light dusty pink/mauve is clearly concocted for women, further establishing the argument that the ladies have been getting the better end of the Dunk stick in 2021. Coast Blue, Laser Orange, and Grey Fog are just a sample of the slammin’ colorways that were only made for the XX-chromosomed, but the fellas can’t really complain when it comes to availability.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO