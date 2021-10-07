U.S. Postal Service to host series of job fairs for immediate positions in Pa.
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Looking for a job? The U.S. Postal Service will host a series of job fairs to fill immediate openings for multiple positions, which include city carrier assistants, rural carrier associates, mail handler assistants, postal support employees, assistant rural carriers, mail processing clerks, and mail handler assistants.
“We got positions in the plant if you don’t want deal with the outside public, however, if you’re a more outgoing person and you want to deliver packages, especially during the holidays as a rural carrier or city carrier that’s a terrific experience as well,” Paul Smith, USPS, said.Local businesses in Carlisle frustrated with USPS, only receiving mail once a week
Individuals interested are asked to visit one of the following locations to apply for the desired position. Each fair listed below (by county) will take place between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.:
Dauphn County
- Oct. 9, 16, 23 and 30 — Harrisburg Post Office, 1425 Crooked Hill Rd., Harrisburg, Pa. 17107
- Oct. 15 — 40 Collier St., Elizabethville, PA 17023
- Oct. 18 — Lower Paxton Post Office, 5901 Jonestown Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17112
Fulton County
- Oct. 13 — McConnellsburg Post Office, 115 E. Maple St., McConnellsburg, Pa. 17233
York County
- Oct. 14 — Red Lion Post Office, 500 N. Main St., Red Lion, Pa. 17356
- Oct. 22 — 63 Church St., Seven Valleys, PA 17360
- Oct. 26 — York Post Office, 3435 Concord Rd., York, PA 17402
Northumberland County
- Oct. 19 — Sunbury Post Office, 135 N. 3 St., Sunbury, PA 17801
- Oct. 20 — Quarryville Post Office, 220 W. State St., Sunbury, PA 17801
Lancaster County
- Oct. 21 — Lititz Post Office, 74 E. Main St., Lititz, PA 17543
- Oct. 29 — Lancaster Post Office, 1400 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601
Lebanon County
- Oct. 25 — Lebanon Post Office, 101 S. 8 St., Lebanon, PA 17042
Cumberland County
- Oct. 27 — Carlisle Post Office, 66 W. Louther St., Carlisle, PA 17013
Franklin County
- Oct. 28 — Chambersburg Post Office, 308 Lincoln Way E., Chambersburg, PA 17201
To submit an application, visit their website by clicking here . To learn more about each position and the starting salary, visit the website’s career page by clicking here .
