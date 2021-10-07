U.S. Postal Service to host series of job fairs for immediate positions in Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Looking for a job? The U.S. Postal Service will host a series of job fairs to fill immediate openings for multiple positions, which include city carrier assistants, rural carrier associates, mail handler assistants, postal support employees, assistant rural carriers, mail processing clerks, and mail handler assistants.

“We got positions in the plant if you don’t want deal with the outside public, however, if you’re a more outgoing person and you want to deliver packages, especially during the holidays as a rural carrier or city carrier that’s a terrific experience as well,” Paul Smith, USPS, said.

Individuals interested are asked to visit one of the following locations to apply for the desired position. Each fair listed below (by county) will take place between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.:

Dauphn County

Oct. 9, 16, 23 and 30 — Harrisburg Post Office, 1425 Crooked Hill Rd., Harrisburg, Pa. 17107

Oct. 15 — 40 Collier St., Elizabethville, PA 17023

Oct. 18 — Lower Paxton Post Office, 5901 Jonestown Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17112

Fulton County

Oct. 13 — McConnellsburg Post Office, 115 E. Maple St., McConnellsburg, Pa. 17233

York County

Oct. 14 — Red Lion Post Office, 500 N. Main St., Red Lion, Pa. 17356

Oct. 22 — 63 Church St., Seven Valleys, PA 17360

Oct. 26 — York Post Office, 3435 Concord Rd., York, PA 17402

Northumberland County

Oct. 19 — Sunbury Post Office, 135 N. 3 St., Sunbury, PA 17801

Oct. 20 — Quarryville Post Office, 220 W. State St., Sunbury, PA 17801

Lancaster County

Oct. 21 — Lititz Post Office, 74 E. Main St., Lititz, PA 17543

Oct. 29 — Lancaster Post Office, 1400 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601

Lebanon County

Oct. 25 — Lebanon Post Office, 101 S. 8 St., Lebanon, PA 17042

Cumberland County

Oct. 27 — Carlisle Post Office, 66 W. Louther St., Carlisle, PA 17013

Franklin County

Oct. 28 — Chambersburg Post Office, 308 Lincoln Way E., Chambersburg, PA 17201

To submit an application, visit their website by clicking here . To learn more about each position and the starting salary, visit the website’s career page by clicking here .

