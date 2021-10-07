CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Absolutely Foolish’ — Woman Sentenced For Approaching Bear In Yellowstone

 4 days ago
An Illinois woman was sentenced to four days behind bars for approaching grizzly bears in Yellowstone National Park to take their pictures. The United States Attorney's Office on Thursday announced that 25-year-old Samantha Dehring was sentenced for willfully remaining, approaching and photographing wildlife within 100 yards. An additional count, feeding, touching, teasing, frightening or intentionally disturbing wildlife was dismissed.

Dennis Clark
4d ago

Why would any thinking individual believe that a bear is approachable? I just can’t believe every month someone usually a woman tries to get close to bison or bears.

