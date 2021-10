New World’s launch is slightly more complicated than many initially believed it would be, and the servers are having trouble. Because of how many players are attempting to jump into the game simultaneously, Amazon Games has reached out to players to offer them a chance to find a smaller server where the population is not so how. If you’re interested in changing servers in New World, this is how server transfer works and what you need to do. Because of the complications, Amazon Games offers these transfers for free for the next two weeks.

