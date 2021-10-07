CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Cointelegraph Consulting: Terra’s bullish case after Columbus-5 upgrade

investing.com
 5 days ago

Tether fires back against report it is using reserves for investments and making crypto-backed loans By Cointelegraph - Oct 07, 2021. Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin issuer by market capitalization, has refuted the details of a Bloomberg story on its reserves holdings. In a Thursday report, Bloomberg... Protocol upgrades are...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Ripple and Nelnet launch $44M fund for carbon-negative crypto industry

Ripple and Nelnet launch $44M fund for carbon-negative crypto industry. Binance to launch $1B fund to develop BSC ecosystem By Cointelegraph - Oct 12, 2021. The Binance cryptocurrency exchange has announced a $1 billion accelerator fund to expand the capabilities of the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem and advance mainstream adoption...
MARKETS
investing.com

Swiss think tank initiates vote to add Bitcoin in federal constitution

2B4CH, a Swiss non-profit think tank assisting the state in exploring cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and blockchain technology, is launching an initiative that could make Bitcoin one of the country’s reserve assets. Swiss think tank initiates vote to add Bitcoin in federal constitution. YouTube deletes and restores Bitcoin bull Anthony...
WORLD
investing.com

Binance Launches $1 Billion Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Fund to Increase Global Crypto Users to 1 Billion

Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency platform, has launched a $1 billion Crypto Mass Adoption Fund for Binance Smart Chain, to accelerate adoption of digital assets and blockchain technology. “BSC’s growth has attracted over 100 million users with its initial funding of $100 million,” said Binance CEO ‘CZ’...
MARKETS
investing.com

Browser-based DeFi wallet XDEFI launches public version

XDEFI Wallet, a browser-based wallet service for decentralized finance (DeFi) and nonfungible token (NFT) users, launched its public version on the Chrome Store. Similar to the widely-used browser extension wallet MetaMask, the XDEFI Wallet supports DeFi applications across multiple blockchains. According to the announcement, the browser wallet works with the Ethereum (ETH) network and other Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible chains.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terra#Cointelegraph Consulting#Cointelegraph Oct 07#Usdt#Bloomberg
zycrypto.com

Terra Blockchain Successfully Completes Highly-Anticipated Upgrade For Cross-Chain Interoperability

Terra Money blockchain ecosystem has completed the Columbus-5 Upgrade, a set of upgrades and integrations that will bring cross-chain interoperability with other cryptocurrency platforms. Terra kicked off the two-and-a-half-hour irreversible upgrade on Thursday. The enhanced chain is currently stable and ready to use according to the protocol’s developers. “Columbus-5 is...
MARKETS
investing.com

Crypto Flipsider News – October 12th – Google & Bakkt Partnership, Facebook Engineers into A16Z, China’s Blockchain Expansion, UK investigates Sorare, Youtube Against Pompliano

Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Partners with Bakkt, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Engineers Leave for Andreessen Horowitz. China’s Blockchain Network Expands Services to Turkey and Uzbekistan. Fantasy NFT Soccer Platform Under Investigation by U.K. Gambling Commission. YouTube Pulls Down and Restores Anthony Pompliano’s Channel. Google Partners with Bakkt, Facebook Engineers Leave for Andreessen Horowitz. Continuing...
MARKETS
investing.com

Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 12.10.21

South African markets closed in the green yesterday, buoyed by gains in cement and mining sector companies. Cement company, PPC (JO: PPCJ ) soared 9.0%. Mining companies, African Rainbow Minerals (JO: ARIJ ), Anglo American (JO: AMSJ ) and BHP Group (JO: BHPJ ) advanced 4.9%, 4.5% and 3.1%, respectively.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
InvestorPlace

7 Cryptos to Sell Before They Implode in 2022

When AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) announces that it’s planning to accept Dogecoin as a payment method, it might seem odd to write about cryptos to sell. If you bear with me, I’ll try to do my best to make my case. It’s not as bearish as you think. The crypto market...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Coconut water brand Vita Coco sets IPO terms, plans to raise $224 million

Vita Coco Co., makers of coconut water and other beverages, has set terms for its initial public offering, with plans to raise $224 million. The company will offer 11.5 million shares, expected to price in a range of $18 to $21. Vita Coco would be valued at $1.1 billion at the midpoint of that range. Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. has agreed to purchase $20 million worth of shares from Verlinvest in a private placement transaction. Vita Coco plans to list on the NASDAQ under the ticker "COCO." Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, Wells Fargo Securities, Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler, and William Blairare the underwriters for the deal. Founded in 2004, Vita Coco is based in New York City and had sales of $311 million for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020, up from $284 million the previous year. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 1.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 16.4% for the period.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

Whether they admit it or not, every investor is looking for a life-changing investment that will grow many-fold, paving the way to financial independence. The rarest of these game-changers is the 10-bagger, an investment that increases to 10 times its original value. Finding stocks that can grow many times over...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

NYSE Vice Chairman on What's Behind the Record-Breaking 2021 in IPO Launches

The record of 407 IPO launches in 2020 has been shattered this year with 796 public listings so far. John Tuttle, vice chairman and chief commercial officer at the New York Stock Exchange, joined Cheddar to discuss the state of the IPO market and why so many businesses are going public. He attributed some of the launches to low interest rates and the high-value shares of companies that have already gone public. Tuttle also talked about the rise in companies going public via nontraditional routes like SPAC mergers.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

VeChain Foundation Announces Vote To Implement Upgrade, Bullish For VET?

Via their Twitter handle, the VeChain Foundation announced the start of the voting process that will allow the community to decide to implement or reject a major update to their network: Proof-of-Authority (PoA) 2.0. This upgrade could usher a new wave of blockchain “mass adoption”, the announcement said. As NewsBTC...
MARKETS
investing.com

FTX US Launches FTX NFTs

West Realm Shires Services Inc. (“FTX US” or “the Company”), a leading US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the launch of FTX NFTs (“the Marketplace”). The Marketplace will allow FTX US users to mint NFTs, transfer existing NFTs to the Marketplace and provide project creators with full control over the NFT’s life cycle. The platform will initially support NFTs on the Solana blockchain, and plans to roll out support for Ethereum NFTs in the near future.
MARKETS
investing.com

Late Session Selling Pressure Continues

Near-Term Macro-Outlook Remains “Neutral/Negative”. All the major equity indexes closed lower yesterday with negative internals on the NYSE while the NASDAQ had negative breadth but positive up/down volume. All closed at or near their intraday lows as late session selling pressure appeared once again as has frequently been the case of late.
STOCKS
investing.com

Derived Finance Successfully Completed $3.3M Funding Round

Derived Finance Successfully Completed $3.3M Funding Round. Derived Finance proudly announced that it has completed its $3.3M Funding Round. The $3.3M was raised among 30 venture funds. Big crypto firms like GSR, AU21, Pools, etc. led and participated here. The multi-chain synthetics trading platform, Derived Finance, has completed its funding...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy