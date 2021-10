ST. LOUIS — A downtown restaurant and nightclub now faces more trouble from the city after violating an order given to them just a week ago. A statement from the office of Mayor Tishuara Jones says city officials were notified of an event at Reign Restaurant, located at 1122 Washington Ave, around 8 p.m. on Friday. Police on bike patrol responded quickly and shut down the event without incident or arrest, according to the Mayor's office.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO