Marvel’s WandaVision scene-stealer Agatha Harkness gets spin-off series
It was Agatha all along, and it will be Agatha again as the scene-stealing character from Marvel’s WandaVision is getting her own spin-off series on Disney+. The story comes from Variety, which notes that the Emmy-nominated Kathryn Hahn will return to play Agatha. Reports describe the upcoming series as a “dark comedy” which will see WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer serve as the writer and executive producer. It will mark the first of Schaeffer’s overall deal with Marvel and 20th Television in May.www.flickeringmyth.com
