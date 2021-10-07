CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Marvel’s WandaVision scene-stealer Agatha Harkness gets spin-off series

By EJ Moreno
flickeringmyth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was Agatha all along, and it will be Agatha again as the scene-stealing character from Marvel’s WandaVision is getting her own spin-off series on Disney+. The story comes from Variety, which notes that the Emmy-nominated Kathryn Hahn will return to play Agatha. Reports describe the upcoming series as a “dark comedy” which will see WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer serve as the writer and executive producer. It will mark the first of Schaeffer’s overall deal with Marvel and 20th Television in May.

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Guide

WandaVision spinoff with Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha is in the works

It's been Agatha all along! Disney Plus is reportedly developing a WandaVision spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn. Like, duh — the Emmy nominee played the breakout character on Marvel's acclaimed first Disney Plus series. Fans have been clamoring for a spinoff ever since the WandaVision finale, and this follows increasingly clear signs that WandaVision season 2 isn't happening.
TV SERIES
Collider

New 'Blade' Movie: Cast, Filming Details & Everything We Know So Far About the MCU Film

We've been waiting a really, really, really long time for this movie but the Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming Blade film is now finally on track. Marvel hired Watchmen writer Stacy Osei-Kuffour to pen the script for the reboot film that will finally bring the iconic vampire hunter into the MCU fold. As for the director, Marvel has brought Bassam Tariq onboard to helm the project. Tariq is perhaps best known for his work on Mogul Mowgli.
MOVIES
Gamespot

WandaVision Is Getting A Spin-off Starring Kathryn Hahn At Disney Plus

A WandaVision spin-off starring Kathryn Hahn is reportedly now in development at Disney+ from Marvel Studios, according to Variety. Hahn will reprise her role of Agatha Harkness in the series, which is being described as a "dark comedy," though no plot details have yet been revealed or even hinted at.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's What If Features Series First Post-Credit Scene

Marvel's What If…? just got its first post-credits scene during the season finale. There's always another story to be told and the Disney+ show gave a hint at one possible storyline for Season 2. Captain Carter was where this salvo of episodes started, so it only makes sense to have her bookend the series as well. After helping save the Multiverse with the other assorted Avengers, Cap is plopped back into her reality and continues on her mission with Black Widow. In the bowels of the ship they were searching, Nat has a surprise for her friend. Peggy Carter has been mourning the loss of Steve Rogers this entire time. Well, it seems as though both he and the Hydra Stomper armor are in one piece in this new world. However, they never show the man inside the suit, so who knows what he was put through when he was captured. You can imagine that Marvel is anxious to revisit her story at a later date.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Teyonah Parris
Person
Elizabeth Marvel
Person
Kat Dennings
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Randall Park
Person
Paul Bettany
Den of Geek

Will WandaVision’s Agatha Spinoff Continue its Sitcom Influences?

While retrospectives on the year 2021 will likely reflect an array of unpleasantness, the brighter pop culture sections should be lifted by a certain jingle’s three fateful words: Agatha All Along. Indeed, the year saw Disney+ finally bring the Marvel Cinematic Universe to television (officially, anyway,) starting in January with WandaVision, which wrought weirdness, forced fans to theorize and notably gave the world a breakout character in Kathryn Hahn’s live-action version of rapacious witch Agatha Harkness. Thusly, Disney’s reported spinoff plans seem obvious, but still invites speculation about its apparent comedic leanings.
TV SERIES
E! News

WandaVision Probably Won't Get a Season 2 But There May Be a Spin-Off

Watch: Kathryn Hahn Shares "Fondness" for "WandaVision" Hiya, hon, we've got some great Marvel news for you. On Thursday, Oct. 7, Variety reported that an Agatha Harkness–centric series is in the works thanks to Disney+ and Marvel Studios. Although this still means there's no WandaVision season two, we at least know that we haven't seen the last of Wanda's witchy rival, played by the wickedly witty Kathryn Hahn.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Flickeringmyth#Disney
ComicBook

Kathryn Hahn's Deal With Marvel Studios To Reprise Agatha Harkness Reportedly Also Includes Movies

It's Kathryn Hahn's world and we're just living in it! Earlier today, Marvel fans were treated to the exciting news that Kathryn Hahn will be returning to the MCU for a WandaVision spin-off about Agatha Harkness. Hahn was recently nominated for an Emmy for her role as the sinister yet hilarious witch, and this news means she might get another shot at the prize. According to Deadline, the Disney+ spin-off isn't the only place you might be seeing Agatha again. Apparently, Hahn's new deal with Marvel Studios includes some future film appearances.
MOVIES
itechpost.com

'WandaVision' Costume, Season 2 and Updates: Evil Witch Agatha Harkness Spin-Off Possible, New Scarlet Witch Statue Released

WandaVision's mini collectibles are now available in the market, while Marvel Studios is working on a WandaVision Season 2 spin-off series centered on Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness, based on the successful Disney+ show WandaVision. WandaVision was a blockbuster triumph for both Disney+ and Marvel, receiving acclaim from reviewers, and becoming...
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
WandaVision
AOL Corp

Will Poulter joins 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3' as the MCU's Adam Warlock

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has absorbed yet another actor into its ever-expanding collection of stars. As first revealed by The Hollywood Reporter and confirmed in a tweet by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn, Will Poulter is joining the cast of the film as classic Marvel character Adam Warlock.
MOVIES
cancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Update: La Brea Sinks But not Into the Tar Pits, Agatha Harkness Series in the Works, and More

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. NBC’s new sci fi entry La Brea saw its numbers slip for its second episode, but not to levels that should raise many concerns. It pulled a 0.64 rating based on same-day viewing for the 18-49 demographic on Tuesday with 5 million total viewers. That was a seventeen percent drop from its premiere, but it still held on to a significant portion of its lead-in audience from The Voice and it was the top-rated scripted show for the night for a second week in a row. The downward trend could continue for a few more weeks which is typical of any Prime Time show after its premiere. But as long as it does not slip too much further, the show should be okay. The supernatural sitcom Ghosts had its premiere last night on CBS, but those numbers will not be available until later today. I will cover that in the next Sci Fi TV Update post.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2: Is Agatha Harkness in Multiverse of Madness?

Agatha Harkness will return. While the closing title cards on WandaVision didn't necessarily declare that, the character played by Kathryn Hahn will soon return to live-action in her own show from Jac Schaeffer, the first under the scribe's new over deal with the House of Mouse. Though a series with the character is in development, some have speculated she could return before then, all because of a line in the initial reporting that said her new deal also included movies from Marvel Studios.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy