Coast Guard looking for missing man off the coast of Main Pass

By Michael Scheidt
brproud.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAIN PASS, La. (BRPROUD) – The search is on for a missing man after a boat was found unoccupied near Main Pass. The call came into the Coast Guard on Wednesday, October 6 around 3 p.m. The report stated that there was “an unmanned red and yellow 25-foot pleasure craft...

Coast Guard searching for person in the water near Main Pass, Louisiana

The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water Thursday near Main Pass, Louisiana. Rescue crews are searching for a 48-year-old, 5-foot-10 Caucasian male last seen wearing a white shirt. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call from a good Samaritan at approximately 3 p.m....
