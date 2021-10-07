CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Nursing Homes Lost More Than 380K Jobs During Pandemic, U.S. Data Shows

By Rebecca Klapper
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
"Many facilities are now in danger of closing because of workforce challenges," the American Health Care Association said.

seehafernews.com

Survey: Nearly Every U.S. Nursing Home And Assisted Living Community Is Facing A Workforce Crisis

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and long term care facilities across the country, released a survey of nursing home and assisted living providers across the U.S. Results from the survey highlight an urgent need for Congress to address the labor shortage facing the long term care industry.
HEALTH SERVICES
Washington Times

Health care worker refusing shot warns of rush to vaccinate

A health care worker in North Carolina who’s worked in a hospital pharmacy for 21 or so years has been placed on unpaid leave for her refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. And she’s now speaking out, warning about the untested nature of the shots in terms of long-term effects.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Nursing home staffing falls amid pandemic

When Natalie Walters arrived at her father’s nursing home, the parking lot was nearly empty and, inside, the elevator made no stops. On the 13th floor, the lights were off and the TVs silent. The last time she was allowed inside, nine months earlier, aides passed in the hall and a nurse waved from the records room.
HEALTH SERVICES
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Long-Term Care Insurance Offers More Than Just Nursing Home Coverage

The first image that often comes to mind when people think about long-term care is an elderly person sitting alone in a depressing nursing home. The misconceptions about what long-term care involves and peoples’ images of the most common care settings are understandable, since long-term care insurance originally started as nursing home insurance four decades ago. However, it has evolved into a much more flexible solution that allows you to receive care in a variety of settings.
HEALTH SERVICES
Centre Daily

Survey shows Pennsylvania nursing homes need more workers

Eighty-five percent of nursing homes in Pennsylvania have limited admissions due to staffing shortages since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and nearly 40 percent said they cannot afford to stay open and provide care over the next year, according to a survey by the Pennsylvania Health Care Association (PHCA).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Hartford Business

CT lost government jobs during the pandemic. Is that a bad thing?

The coronavirus has taken a toll on the public sector in Connecticut, driving down non-education jobs more here than in most other states, according to a new analysis from The Pew Charitable Trusts. But opinions are mixed whether that’s a bad thing or not. The state’s workforce already has been...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Post and Courier

New study shows more than 140,000 US kids lost a caregiver to COVID, many were minorities

For every four COVID-19 deaths, one U.S. child loses a parent or caregiver, a new study led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed Oct. 7. The study collected data from April 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, which suggests more than 140,000 children under the age of 18 in the U.S. lost a parent, custodial grandparent or grandparent caregiver. Many of these caregivers provided the child's home and basic needs, including love, security and daily care, leaving many reeling with newfound orphanhood and grief.
RELATIONSHIPS
Cancer Health

More than 140,000 U.S. Children Lost a Caregiver Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

One U.S. child loses a parent or caregiver for every four COVID-19 deaths, a new modeling study published today [October 7] in Pediatrics reveals. The findings illustrate orphanhood as a hidden and ongoing secondary tragedy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and emphasizes that identifying and caring for these children throughout their development is a necessary and urgent part of the pandemic response—both for as long as the pandemic continues, as well as in the post-pandemic era.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospitals have spent more than $3B getting PPE during pandemic

Throughout the pandemic, hospitals across the U.S. have spent more than $3 billion to source personal protective equipment, according to an analysis conducted by Premier released Oct. 11. Five key takeaways from the analysis:. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals typically spent about $7 per patient, per day on PPE. In...
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Orphaned children—more than 140,000 US children lost a primary or secondary caregiver due to the COVID-19 pandemic

One U.S. child loses a parent or caregiver for every four COVID-19 deaths, a new modeling study published today in Pediatrics reveals. The findings illustrate orphanhood as a hidden and ongoing secondary tragedy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and emphasizes that identifying and caring for these children throughout their development is a necessary and urgent part of the pandemic response—both for as long as the pandemic continues, as well as in the post-pandemic era.
KIDS
Medical News Today

Depression rates in the US more than tripled during the pandemic

Researchers polled participants at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and again a year later to assess depression symptoms. After 1 year into the pandemic, nearly one-third of participants expressed having symptoms of depression. The study found that people with certain factors, such as having a lower income, experienced a...
MENTAL HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

What COVID Nurses Want You To Know Right Now

Sarah Flanagan, a 24-year-old acute care nurse, cannot believe that she is back here again, working long hours in a Florida hospital overrun with patients who have the coronavirus. Countless people who need care are being held in the hallways of the emergency department for days. Her hospital, which Flanagan...
PUBLIC HEALTH
5newsonline.com

VERIFY: Can hospitals refuse to admit you if you're not vaccinated?

ATLANTA — As COVID cases spread and emergency rooms fill up, hospitals are having to make tough choices about who they admit. Can your vaccination status impact if you are seen or not?. 11Alive's Verify team brings you the facts. THE QUESTION. 11Alive viewer Sophia Johnson asked, "Can a doctor...
HEALTH SERVICES
wataugaonline.com

U.S. Births Declined During the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected both the beginning and end of the life cycle for the U.S. population: Births declined and mortality went up. Provisional monthly data show a downturn in births in winter 2020-2021 but there were signs of a possible rebound by March. While the data indicate the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
