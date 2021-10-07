Trying to stand out in enterprise tech? Create a new software category.

It was a much different world when Salesforce was trying to establish software-as-a-service as the next frontier in enterprise technology in the early 2000s. The company made success look easy. It took in just $65 million in outside funding, went public a little more than four years after it launched in 1999 and relied on marketing gimmicks like a fake protest of an Siebel Systems conference to spread the word that web browsers and internet speeds could now handle the demands of enterprise customers.