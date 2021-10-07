CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Trying to stand out in enterprise tech? Create a new software category.

By Joe Williams
protocol.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a much different world when Salesforce was trying to establish software-as-a-service as the next frontier in enterprise technology in the early 2000s. The company made success look easy. It took in just $65 million in outside funding, went public a little more than four years after it launched in 1999 and relied on marketing gimmicks like a fake protest of an Siebel Systems conference to spread the word that web browsers and internet speeds could now handle the demands of enterprise customers.

www.protocol.com

Comments / 0

Related
SKIFT

Amadeus Signs Another Hotel Giant to Its Enterprise Software Platform

Amadeus has waited for years for a global hotel company to buy into its next-gen central reservation system. A win could signal sales momentum among enterprise clients. Amadeus on Tuesday revealed it had signed on an as-yet-unnamed hotel company to use its hospitality software platform. “We are going live in...
SOFTWARE
dcvelocity.com

Software developer creates guide to WMS lingo

Even if you know a lot about warehouse tech, it can be a struggle to keep up with the latest terminology. The humble distribution center has been an epicenter of technology development in recent years, challenging even the best-informed professionals to stay abreast of the jargon. Now, logistics software developer...
SOFTWARE
Dice Insights

Enterprise Software Developer Salaries at Oracle, SAP, Workday, More

For decades, competition among the world’s largest enterprise-software companies has been unbelievably fierce. With billions of dollars in private-sector and government contracts in the balance, these giants will resort to all kinds of hardball tactics—even unbelievably expensive lawsuits—in order to win what many executives perceive as a zero-sum game. The advent of the cloud introduced even more competitors onto this battlefield.
SOFTWARE
Dark Reading

FireEye Products & McAfee Enterprise Merge to Create $2B Entity

McAfee Enterprise and FireEye Products will merge into a single entity with nearly $2 billion in revenue following the close of Symphony Technology Group's acquisition of FireEye's product business, company officials report. The combined organization will have more than 40,000 customers and 5,000 employees. At the helm will be CEO...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enterprise Software#Cloud Software#Business Software#Software Company#Siebel Systems#Saas#Protocol
Silicon Republic

Online fashion retailer ASOS to create 184 jobs at new Belfast tech hub

ASOS is currently recruiting for initial roles at the hub, which will be operational in early 2022. The remaining jobs will be filled by 2024. Online fashion retailer ASOS has revealed plans to invest £14m in a new tech hub in Belfast, creating 184 new jobs. The Belfast hub will...
RETAIL
kfgo.com

Enterprise software firm Informatica files for U.S. IPO

(Reuters) – Enterprise software developer Informatica Inc on Friday filed for an initial public offering in the United States, paving the way for a return to the public markets more than six years after being taken private. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
BUSINESS
ExecutiveBiz

NetImpact to Develop, Sustain DHA’s Enterprise Visibility Software

NetImpact Strategies has won a new contract for agile application development and sustainment services in support of the Defense Health Agency’s program and portfolio management information technology tool. The Falls Church, Virginia-based company said Friday it will provide Agile program management, cybersecurity, data analytics and systems design, engineering and integration...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
pymnts

Payments Tech Firm Priority Builds Out C-Suite With New Hires

Payments technology company Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. is building out its C-suite with a host of new hires, according to a press release on Monday (Oct. 4). Sanj Goyle, former CEO of Finxera, Inc., will lead the consumer finance division; Praveer Kumar, former CTO of Finxera, will take on the CTO post at Priority, a position formerly held by Sean Kiewiet.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
siliconangle.com

New book creates guide for enterprises to thrive among digital giants

The book “Everybody Wants to Rule the World: Surviving and Thriving in a World of Digital Giants,” written by Ray “R” Wang (pictured), principal analyst, founder and chairman at Constellation Research Inc., is a guide to help enterprises adapt and thrive among digital giants like Google, Facebook and Amazon. “If...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
protocol.com

Why Microsoft is convinced PCs aren’t dead yet

PCs are back. After years of what looked like a slow decline into nothingness, the pandemic — and the remote work, school and life it created — turned laptops and desktops into must-have devices. From MacBooks to Chromebooks, virtually everything in the PC category has seen huge growth during the pandemic even with a chip shortage making it hard for companies to keep up. Even computer monitors have never sold so fast.
COMPUTERS
Auto Remarketing

APCO fills position for newly created enterprise project management office

NORCROSS, Ga. - This week, APCO Holdings created a new executive position who’s tasked with advancing the organization’s project planning and changing management capabilities to drive continued growth. Picked to be in this role for the F&I provider, administrator and home to the EasyCare, GWC Warranty and MemberCare brands is...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Yext Continues to Climb G2’s Enterprise Search Software Grid

User reviews praising Yext’s “innovative, ever-evolving, forward-thinking approach to search” propelled the company to the grid’s No. 2 rank — a two-spot jump from its No. 4 rank last quarter. Yext, Inc., the AI Search Company, today announced its designation as the No. 2 Enterprise Search Software on the Fall...
SOFTWARE
protocol.com

VCs aren’t paying attention to nonprofit tech. They should be.

The odds were stacked against Sevetri Wilson when she set out to raise funding for her startup Resilia. She was living more than 2,000 miles away from Silicon Valley in New Orleans. As a Black woman, she's part of a demographic that's consistently underfunded. And there was another obstacle in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
InfoQ.com

Learn from 64+ Leading Software Experts at QCon Plus. Discover These Stand-Out Tracks

With QCon Plus only a few weeks away, our Program Committee and track hosts have selected six tracks not to miss this November 1-12, which include From Remote to Hybrid Teams: Return to Office?, API Architecture, Architectures You've Always Wondered About, and Optimizing Your Organization for Speed. Which of these will you be attending?
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Resolute Software Created a Mobile App with Global Importance

Resolute Software, a boutique digital modernization and software development consultancy firm, helped a global health information organization inform the whole world about health-related news via a new mobile app. Marketing Technology News: cloudHQ Releases a New Way to Collect Emails in Google Docs. “Thanks to Resolute’s work on our new...
CELL PHONES
bizjournals

Former RealWear CEO's new company is aimed at software for field techs

Vancouver-based field support software maker Opsivity is making its debut and unveiling a leadership team that includes several local tech veterans. Andy Lowery, co-founder and former CEO of Vancouver-based wearable computer maker RealWear, is president of Opsivity. He is joined by former Samsung and Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) executive David Fosberg, who is chief customer officer; former RealWear executive Patrick Neise, who is chief technology officer; and Madhu Agustine, co-founder of SnapSupport, who is vice president of product development.
BUSINESS
Hot Hardware

Intel Could Bolster Its Chip Tech Arsenal With New Paid Software And Services

We all know Intel is getting ready to release Alder Lake, a hybrid architecture that will evolve into future designs, including Raptor Lake and Meteor Lake. And of course there are new chipsets on the horizon, like Z690. But hardware is only part of the equation. Software is an important revenue stream as well. And as such, Intel could take more of a "software-first" approach in the future, according to recent comments by Pat Gelsinger, the company's CEO.
SOFTWARE
protocol.com

Huge Twitch data breach exposed the site's source code and revenue

A hacking group claims to have breached a majority of Twitch's source code, and the group posted at least some of that data in downloadable links on 4chan Wednesday, including the revenue payout data for all Twitch streamers from 2019. Twitch streamers immediately began discussing the revenue payouts on their...
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

What you can learn from Facebook's outage

Welcome to Protocol | Enterprise, your comprehensive roundup of everything you need to know about cloud and enterprise software. This Thursday: what others can learn from Facebook's Black Monday, an upcoming Protocol event with ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott, and D-Wave's quantum-computing strategy enters a new era. The Big Story. Black...
INTERNET
protocol.com

Banks are trying to cut their Apple Pay fees

Banks are pushing Visa to cut the extra fees that they have to pay on Apple Pay transactions, the Wall Street Journal reported. Banks have been paying about 0.15% of each transaction their cardholders make using Apple Pay to Apple, an unusual arrangement that Apple justified at Apple Pay's introduction as covering the increased security it offered mobile transactions. Google doesn't charge similar fees for mobile transactions using Google Pay.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy