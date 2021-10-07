The Best Jay-Z Watches of All Time: Richard Mille, Patek Philippe & More
ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Everyone knows that Jay-Z likes his watches, and he’s serious about them. The artist has introduced us to a few brands like Hublot and Richard Mille via his lyrics, and used big events as moments to debut his latest acquisition. Whether starting in the early 2000s when he was wearing the Jacob and Co. Five Time Zone watch, which became a hip-hop staple, or now when he’s rocking custom, one-of-one pieces from brands like Richard Mille and Rolex, Jay-Z approaches watch collecting the same way he approaches his music. He’s aiming for the best. Here, we list his best watches of all time.www.complex.com
