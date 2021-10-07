CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

The Best Jay-Z Watches of All Time: Richard Mille, Patek Philippe & More

By Aria Hughes, Lei Takanashi, Mike DeStefano
Complex
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Everyone knows that Jay-Z likes his watches, and he’s serious about them. The artist has introduced us to a few brands like Hublot and Richard Mille via his lyrics, and used big events as moments to debut his latest acquisition. Whether starting in the early 2000s when he was wearing the Jacob and Co. Five Time Zone watch, which became a hip-hop staple, or now when he’s rocking custom, one-of-one pieces from brands like Richard Mille and Rolex, Jay-Z approaches watch collecting the same way he approaches his music. He’s aiming for the best. Here, we list his best watches of all time.

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Drake Surprises Future With Rare Richard Mille Watch

Fresh off helping Future snag his first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with their collab “Way 2 Sexy,” Drake has surprised the Atlanta rapper with a 1-of-1 Richard Mille watch. Future took to his Instagram Story on Monday to show off the new addition to his collection: “Preciate...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HipHopDX.com

Drake Gifts Future Richard Mille Watch Despite Diddy's Rich Rapper Commandments

Drake is still riding high three weeks after dropping Certified Lover Boy, which has remained at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 since its September 3 release. The 21-track project boasted features from a laundry list of notable names, including Lil Baby, Lil Durk, JAY-Z, Travis Scott, Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Project Pat and Rick Ross.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Lil Wayne Welcomes New Young Money Signee Mellow Rackz With Chaining Moment, Mack Maine Hands Her $100K

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Lil Wayne welcomed Young Money’s latest signee Mellow Rackz with a party LIV Miami, where Mack Maine handed her $100,000 in cold hard cash during the Young Money signee party, per LilWayneHQ. Macz posted videos from her chaining on Instagram and wrote, “Dreams really do come true 🥺 I really hustled this is no luck🙏 @livmiami ON A SUNDAY😈 it’s @mackmaine4president & @zoeydollaz in the Dj booth 4 me🤣😍 that’s the love u can’t buy💯💯 〽️ula Gang.”
CELEBRITIES
Complex

The Best Lil Wayne Outfits of All Time

“It’s Weezy F. Baby, the F is for fresh.” Today is Weezy’s birthday, and that means it’s an ample opportunity to dissect some of the rapper’s greatest fits over the years. Even back when Lil Wayne was rocking oversized white T-shirts and bandanas as a member of the Hot Boyz, he always managed to form his unique sense of style. From beefing with Pusha T and Pharrell over who made BAPE popular first or wearing brightly-colored animal print leggings with Takashi Murakami Louis Vuitton belts, Lil Wayne has always had an eccentric taste in fashion. Some days he came out looking like the waviest rapper out by wearing iced out chains and designer clothes. Other times, he looked more like a lost teenager that walked out of a Zumiez store wondering if wearing shopping mall skate brands would magically make him a better skateboarder—to Lil Wayne’s credit he got somewhat nice at skating. Today, you can still catch Weezy getting hella fly and wearing some of the most eccentric outfits seen on a rapper today. His style is definitely uniquely his. To celebrate his birthday, check out some of the best outfits he’s worn throughout his career below.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Richard Mille
Chicot County News

Ryan Gosling lands new role as ambassador for Tag Heuer

Ryan Gosling has been named a brand ambassador for Swiss watchmakers Tag Heuer. The Hollywood actor - who is known for his immaculate style and penchant for a suave suit - has landed a new role with the luxury timepiece company, and revealed his style has always been inspired by the aesthetic of watches.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Best New Music This Week: Meek Mill, Wale, Kali Uchis, and More

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Fall has officially arrived, and we’re ushering in a new month and season with a handful of new music releases. Meek Mill is back with his fifth studio album, Expensive Pain, kicked off with the standout track, “Intro (Hate on Me).” Wale and J. Cole joined forces again for the danceable record, “Poke It Out.” And Lil Wayne and Rich the Kid just dropped their joint project, Trust Fund Babies, which includes the braggadocious record, “Feelin Like Tunechi.” This week’s list also includes new songs from Yo Gotti, Kali Uchis, SZA, Burna Boy, and more.
MUSIC
Complex

Kanye West Spotted With Kim Kardashian Ahead of Her ‘SNL’ Debut

Kanye West continues to show his support for Kim Kardashian, despite divorce proceedings. As pointed out by TMZ, the estranged couple was spotted leaving an NYC hotel this weekend, just hours before Kim’s Saturday Night Live debut. The 40-year-old reality star was seen getting into an SUV while rocking black shades, a long pink puffer coat, and silver accessories. Kanye followed Kim into the vehicle as paparazzi and a large crowd of fans screamed and snapped pictures. It’s unclear where the two were headed, but it’s safe to assume they were on their way to Studio 8H, where SNL is filmed live.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patek Philippe More#Complexcon#A Ap Rocky#The Jacob And Co#Rolex
hypebeast.com

Phillips Set to Auction Unique "Blue Royale" Patek Philippe in Hong Kong

Phillips Hong Kong is set to auction off a unique sapphire-set Patek Philippe perpetual calendar as the star lot of its November sale. Coined ‘The Blue Royale’, this platinum Patek Philippe Ref. 3448/100 perpetual calendar dates from 1973 and features round sapphires set within its square hour markers, making it unique for the reference.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Meek Mill Drops Visual To "On My Soul" With Clips Showing Drake, Swizz Beatz, Jay-Z, Bobby Shmurda

It has been a celebratory evening for Meek Mill as the Philly rapper had been counting down the seconds until the arrival of his album, Expensive Pain. The record features Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Kehlani, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Giggs, Young Thug, Vory, Lil Uzi Vert, and Brent Faiyaz, but when it came to sharing the next single pulled from the project, Meek wanted to go at it alone.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kehlani and Russ Tease Potential Collaborative Project

Just a year after showcasing their chemistry on the collaborative single “Take You Back,” Kehlani and Russ took to Instagram on Friday to tease a potential full-length offering. While partying together in Las Vegas, Kehlani uploaded a story of herself with Russ in which the pair hinted at the possibility...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Dwayne Johnson Makes Rap Debut With Guest Verse on Tech N9ne’s New Album

After conquering the world of professional wrestling and the entertainment industry, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has officially pivoted into the rap game. The blockbuster movie star made his hip-hop debut Friday with a guest verse on “Face Off,” the sixth track off Tech N9ne’s new album ASIN9NE. “It’s about tribe,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Here Are the First Week Numbers for Meek Mill’s ‘Expensive Pain’

Meek Mill made his seventh appearance in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 with his fifth studio album Expensive Pain. Expensive Pain finished third in its debut week after amassing 95,000 equivalent album units, 10,000 of which consisted of album sales, while 82,000 were made up of SEA units, equaling 110.53 million on-demand streams of the project’s songs, Billboard reports. Meek’s latest offering came within sales projections, but falls well short of 2018’s Championships, which took the top spot with a staggering 229,000 units moved.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Toronto’s Golde London and GizzleStarrMade Link Up for Fiery Track “How Can I”

Rising Toronto rapper Golde London has joined forces with fellow local MC GizzleStarrMade for a triumphant new track, “How Can I.”. Produced by Chris Rich, the song sees the two rappers spit and sing boastfully about their rags-to-riches stories over a UK drill-inspired beat replete with bass rumbles and menacing strings. The accompanying music video, directed by Knemesis, features London and GizzleStarrMade performing in a warehouse with flame bursts and laser shows in the background.
MUSIC
Complex

Palace and adidas Link Up for Eco-Focused Running Capsule

Palace and adidas are back with the latest installment of their ongoing partnership that began in 2015. This time, alongside two iterations of the UltraBOOST 21, the London-based skate brand has teamed up for an assortment of co-branded adidas items, its second Three Stripes joint effort of the season. Designed...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Chris Evans Shares Piano Cover of Prince’s “Purple Rain”

It looks as if Captain America may have a new super power. Chris Evans took to his Instagram Stories over the weekend to share a piano cover of Prince’s 1984 classic “Purple Rain,” complete with the caption, “Purple Rain on a sunny day.”. This isn’t the first time Evans has...
MUSIC
Complex

Kanye West Spotted Meeting Michael Cohen in New York City

The Donda rollout may be complete, but that doesn’t mean Yeezy has to go into hiding. Kanye West—who just recently took photos with fans at LAX while reportedly hopping on a commercial flight—was spotted in New York City Thursday grabbing coffee with former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. The pair was captured on video chatting at Sant Ambroeus on the Upper East Side, although Cohen has recently been on house arrest over pleading guilty to tax evasion and finance fraud.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Tyla Yaweh Returns With New Song “Hands Up” f/ Morray

Tyla Yaweh has returned with his first new release of 2021. The soulful crooner tapped Morray for a new track titled “Hands Up,” which serves as the clearest sign yet that Yaweh is finally putting the finishing touches on his highly-anticipated project RAGER BØY. “Hands Up” is the first single to drop since “Back Outside” and 2020’s “Stuntin On You,” which featured DaBaby and was just certified Gold.
HIP HOP

Comments / 0

Community Policy