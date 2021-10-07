TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks is requesting input from residents to inform the 2022 Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan.

A new online survey asks residents to share their opinions about the current state of open spaces and recreational opportunities in the County and to identify areas for improvement. The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete and is open until Monday, November 1.

“Creating opportunities to hear directly from County residents is fundamental in our ongoing work to plan for the future of our community’s recreational needs,” Baltimore County Recreation and Parks Director Roslyn Johnson said. “We look forward to hearing from residents to help inform our vision for capital projects including parks and open spaces, programs improvements, and more over the next five years.”

The County’s Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan aids in strategic and capital resource planning to develop and maintain parks, open spaces, recreational opportunities, natural resources, and agricultural land. Resident input through this survey will help to guide land preservation and recreation priorities over the next five years.

The County’s 2017 Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan is available online here .

Established in 1949, the County’s Department of Recreation and Parks is dedicated to providing quality recreational and leisure opportunities to the citizens of Baltimore County.

Baltimore County currently offers thousands of recreational programs , including individual and team sports, arts and crafts, social clubs and activities, and special events are provided through a cooperative effort with volunteer Recreation and Parks Councils throughout Baltimore County.

The online survey is available here .

The post Baltimore County seeks public input on current state of open spaces, recreational opportunities appeared first on Nottingham MD .