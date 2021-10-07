CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County seeks public input on current state of open spaces, recreational opportunities

By Chris Montcalmo
TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks is requesting input from residents to inform the 2022 Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan.

A new online survey asks residents to share their opinions about the current state of open spaces and recreational opportunities in the County and to identify areas for improvement. The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete and is open until Monday, November 1.

“Creating opportunities to hear directly from County residents is fundamental in our ongoing work to plan for the future of our community’s recreational needs,” Baltimore County Recreation and Parks Director Roslyn Johnson said. “We look forward to hearing from residents to help inform our vision for capital projects including parks and open spaces, programs improvements, and more over the next five years.”

The County’s Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan aids in strategic and capital resource planning to develop and maintain parks, open spaces, recreational opportunities, natural resources, and agricultural land. Resident input through this survey will help to guide land preservation and recreation priorities over the next five years.

The County’s 2017 Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan is available online here .

Established in 1949, the County’s Department of Recreation and Parks is dedicated to providing quality recreational and leisure opportunities to the citizens of Baltimore County.

Baltimore County currently offers thousands of recreational programs , including individual and team sports, arts and crafts, social clubs and activities, and special events are provided through a cooperative effort with volunteer Recreation and Parks Councils throughout Baltimore County.

The online survey is available here .

Maryland permanently preserves 12 working farms, nearly 1,500 acres of additional farmland

ANNAPOLIS, MD—The Maryland Board of Public Works this week approved 12 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements. These easements will permanently preserve an additional 1,483 acres of prime farmland in Allegany, Baltimore, Caroline, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Queen Anne’s, and Worcester counties for an investment of more than $5.3 million in state and local funding. “Keeping farming viable in Maryland … Continue reading "Maryland permanently preserves 12 working farms, nearly 1,500 acres of additional farmland" The post Maryland permanently preserves 12 working farms, nearly 1,500 acres of additional farmland appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Governor Hogan announces $3.2 million investment to help businesses register new apprentices in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced the investment of $3.2 million into a new Employer Incentive Plan (EIP), which will encourage businesses to register new apprentices and increase participation in the state’s Registered Apprenticeship program. Registered apprenticeships provide job seekers with an opportunity to earn a salary and learn through a combination of on-the-job training and classroom instruction, while … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces $3.2 million investment to help businesses register new apprentices in Maryland" The post Governor Hogan announces $3.2 million investment to help businesses register new apprentices in Maryland appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Governor Hogan announces $155 million in grants to support state child care providers

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Monday announced that more than $155 million in Child Care Stabilization Grants will be distributed to licensed child care centers and registered family child care providers across the state this month. These federal funds will provide financial relief to child care providers and help address the financial burdens and operational challenges faced during the COVID-19 … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces $155 million in grants to support state child care providers" The post Governor Hogan announces $155 million in grants to support state child care providers appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Baltimore County Executive Olszewski announces free flu vaccinations on October 16, 17

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Health Officer Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch on Tuesday announced the County’s plan to host the annual Super Weekend Flu Clinics. The free two-day clinics will take place on October 16 and 17 in seven locations throughout the County. To ensure proper social distancing, attendees must schedule an appointment for the site of their … Continue reading "Baltimore County Executive Olszewski announces free flu vaccinations on October 16, 17" The post Baltimore County Executive Olszewski announces free flu vaccinations on October 16, 17 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Olszewski announces legislation to expand Baltimore County’s humane approach for stray, feral cats

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Olszewski on Monday announced plans to introduce the Joy Freedman Care for Cats Act, which would formalize Baltimore County’s existing Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) pilot program to humanely and effectively maintain the free-roaming cat populations. “We know that TNR is an ethical, humane, and non‐lethal way to lower our County’s free-roaming cat population,” Olszewski said. “Affirming the County’s … Continue reading "Olszewski announces legislation to expand Baltimore County’s humane approach for stray, feral cats" The post Olszewski announces legislation to expand Baltimore County’s humane approach for stray, feral cats appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Second annual Walktober begins in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Friday issued a proclamation designating October as “Walktober” in recognition of Maryland’s official exercise—walking—for its health, recreation, and transportation benefits. The second annual month-long celebration includes Maryland’s seventh annual Walk Maryland Day on October 6, as well as a Walktober webinar series focused on pedestrian safety, access, and health. “During the COVID-19 emergency, many Marylanders … Continue reading "Second annual Walktober begins in Maryland" The post Second annual Walktober begins in Maryland appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Intentional balloon releases banned in Maryland as of October 1

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of the Environment and Maryland Department of Natural Resources on Friday reminded Maryland residents that a new state law prohibiting intentional balloon releases goes into effect on October 1st. The new Maryland law bans the releasing of balloons that, upon landing, create litter and threaten the health and safety of animals on the land in the … Continue reading "Intentional balloon releases banned in Maryland as of October 1" The post Intentional balloon releases banned in Maryland as of October 1 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
