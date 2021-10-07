CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel's What If...? Season 2 Will Give A Proper Introduction To The Alternate Gamora

Cover picture for the articleGamora was snagged by The Watcher in a universe where she had somehow teamed up with Tony Stark, who had built himself a new Iron Man suit out of some scrap found on Sakaar, the junkyard planet that has gladiator matches run by The Grandmaster in "Thor: Ragnarok." We didn't know anything about what they'd been through, and it made some fans wonder if they missed an episode. But don't worry, no one missed anything, and we'll get to see Gamora's story play out when the second season of "What If...?" rolls around.

