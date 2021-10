The all-new take on Clive Barker's story "The Hellbound Heart" has wrapped production, with Hulu confirming the complete casting details on their new Hellraiser, which includes confirmation that the new "Pinhead" is played by Sense8 star Jamie Clayton. Unlike other popular horror franchises in which there are specific identities and histories behind recognizable killers, the Hellraiser franchise has always allowed room for interpretation, given the demonic background of the figures, with this new take on Pinhead sure to excite fans. Additionally, it has been confirmed that Barker himself served as a producer on the movie, having brought his own story to life for the first Hellraiser back in 1987. The new Hellraiser does not yet have a release date.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO