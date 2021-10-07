CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Reacts: How much player autonomy is acceptable?

By Sabreena Merchant
clipsnation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in L.A. Clippers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. The strangest story in the NBA right now is the Ben Simmons holdout in...

www.clipsnation.com

Much of the talk heading into the start of the NBA season remains centered on the uncertain future of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons. The three-time All-Star has been in the trade rumor mill ever since the Sixers’ shocking elimination at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season. The rumors have been running rampant as of late, from his reported desire to sign with a team out west to the rumored possibility of him sitting out the upcoming season.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looks like Ben Simmons is ready to play nice with the Sixers. The All-Star guard is reportedly in Philadelphia, ready to join the team. Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons has arrived in Philadelphia and took a Covid-19 test — as required by NBA protocol, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 12, 2021 But Simmons’ arrival was apparently a big surprise to the team. Sources tell Eyewitness News, the Sixers didn’t even know he was back in Philly until Monday night when he showed up for a COVID test. Fans at Monday’s preseason game had no problem speaking their mind about...
The Sixers kicked off training camp on Tuesday in preparation for the 2021-2022 NBA season. As expected, the team's starting point guard was a no-show. Back in June, Ben Simmons and his representatives requested a trade. Philadelphia's front office was open to fielding offers, but they never quite found one...
As we inch closer to the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, we also inch closer to a possible Ben Simmons trade. For what seems like forever now, the 76ers have been looking to trade Simmons, but they have been unable to find a deal that is favorable to them.
Ben Simmons’s Trade Demand Is About Him, Not the Sixers

Six weeks ago, a Sixers contingent including Doc Rivers, executives Daryl Morey and Elton Brand, and owner Josh Harris flew to Los Angeles hoping to convince Ben Simmons to return to Philadelphia for training camp, or at least gain clarity on why he wants out. But sources with knowledge of the meeting say Simmons, who was accompanied by his agent, Rich Paul, gave no clear reason for why he demanded to be traded earlier in the offseason. Simmons does indeed feel slighted by comments made by Rivers and Joel Embiid following Philadelphia’s playoff series loss to the Hawks, sources said. But his decision wasn’t based on that, or the backlash from Philly fans, or the fact that the Sixers tried to trade him for James Harden. The Sixers brass left the meeting feeling Simmons had essentially said, “It’s not you, it’s me.”
Mannix and Beck discuss how Russell Westbrook will fit into the Lakers offensive scheme, what the expectations are for the Utah Jazz this season, and Joel Embiid's comments on Ben Simmons from training camp before Mannix talks to Shaquille O'Neal about Simmons, the Lakers offseason moves and his work refurbishing public basketball courts
Discussions have gained momentum on All-Star Ben Simmons returning to the Philadelphia 76ers, likely as soon as this week, sources told ESPN on Monday. Philadelphia management and coach Doc Rivers progressed in talks over the weekend with Simmons' agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, on a resolution for Simmons to report to the team, sources said.
Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
Austin Rivers has been traded a total of five times in his NBA career, and there was a brief moment this week where the veteran guard thought he was on the move again. The Los Angeles Lakers signed undrafted rookie guard Austin Reaves to a contract on Monday. When Rivers saw Shams Charania of The Athletic report the news, he had to do a double-take. Rivers explained in a funny Instagram comment that he thought he read his own name and “was going to have to pack again.”
