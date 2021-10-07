Reacts: How much player autonomy is acceptable?

Six weeks ago, a Sixers contingent including Doc Rivers, executives Daryl Morey and Elton Brand, and owner Josh Harris flew to Los Angeles hoping to convince Ben Simmons to return to Philadelphia for training camp, or at least gain clarity on why he wants out. But sources with knowledge of the meeting say Simmons, who was accompanied by his agent, Rich Paul, gave no clear reason for why he demanded to be traded earlier in the offseason. Simmons does indeed feel slighted by comments made by Rivers and Joel Embiid following Philadelphia’s playoff series loss to the Hawks, sources said. But his decision wasn’t based on that, or the backlash from Philly fans, or the fact that the Sixers tried to trade him for James Harden. The Sixers brass left the meeting feeling Simmons had essentially said, “It’s not you, it’s me.”

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO