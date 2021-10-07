CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 former NBA players charged in fraud scheme

Federal prosecutors brought charges in Manhattan against 18 former NBA players for allegedly defrauding the league’s health and welfare plan between 2017 and 2020.

According to authorities, 16 of the 18 are in custody after a series of arrests around the country. They face charges of conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud along with aggravated identity theft.

The FBI said it “remains an ongoing investigation,” per NBC New York, which broke the news Thursday morning.

There were 19 total people charged in the indictment, which alleges that the defendants filed $3.9 million in false medical and dental claims and received $2.5 million in payouts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05JHES_0cKIAjeU00 Also Read:

NBA games today: Preseason schedule, TV info

The indictment points to Terrence Williams , the 11th overall pick by the then-New Jersey Nets in 2009, as a key player in the alleged scheme.

Williams, 34, allegedly filed $19,000 in claims in November 2017 for chiropractor care and received a $7,672 payout. Afterward, he recruited other players provided fake invoices from a Washington state wellness clinic along with a chiropractor and a dentist in Southern Calif., per the indictment.

Some of the players indicted Thursday reportedly funneled a portion of money they received back to Williams.

Former Boston Celtics swingman Tony Allen, 39, and his wife were among those charged. Allen won a title with Boston in 2008 and was a six-time selection to the all-defensive team.

Full list of the indicted players:
Terrence Williams
Tony Allen
Alan Anderson
Shannon Brown
William Bynum
Glen “Big Baby” Davis
Christopher Douglas-Roberts
Melvin Ely
Darius Miles
Jamario Moon
Milt Palacio
Ruben Patterson
Eddie Robinson
Gregory Smith
Sebastian Telfair
Charles (C.J.) Watson Jr.
Antoine Wright
Anthony Wroten
–Field Level Media

