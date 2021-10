Between President Biden's decisions to order employers to fire unvaccinated workers, to continuing to pay Americans not to work, his failing to substantively address supply chain issues causing backlogs at U.S. ports, and a domestic energy policy that has spiked gas prices close to $4 on the East Coast and near $5 per gallon on the West Coast, the Democrats are setting America up for a "long winter" of their making, Laura Ingraham said Monday in her "Ingraham Angle" commentary.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 12 HOURS AGO