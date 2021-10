EXCLUSIVE: Mila Kunis’ Orchard Farm Productions has sold its comedy The Masters of Mini-Golf to Warner Bros. for HBO Max, the company announced today. Ashton Kutcher will star in the film, which is currently in development. It centers on a golf hustler (Kutcher) and his older brother who decide to take their schemes from the PGA to the Masters of Mini Golf (yes, it’s a real thing). They quickly realize, thereafter, that while the holes might be smaller, the competitors and the challenges are much, much bigger. Ava Tramer and Ari Berkowitz are set to script the feature, which Kunis will produce with...

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO