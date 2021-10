BeIN SPORTS is one of the channels that almost entirely dedicates itself to soccer coverage. In the past, the English-language channel that’s available in the United States pulled in most of its viewers via their coverage of LaLiga. LaLiga first appeared on the channel in 2012 after acquiring the rights, only losing them after the 2020/21 season. In that time, beIN SPORTS had the privilege of broadcasting Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in their prime.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO