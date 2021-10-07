FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Guus Till SBC – Requirements and solutions
In FIFA 22, EA Sports will honor the top football players of each major league during each month of the season with a special Player of the Month player item in Football Ultimate Team. This year, the Dutch-based Eredivisie will be getting into the action, and the first POTM card was released by EA on October 7. For the month of September, Feyenoord attacking midfielder Guus Till took home the crown, and in commemoration of the achievement, FIFA players can now complete a new SBC and obtain Till’s 82 OVR card in FUT.www.gamepur.com
Comments / 0