FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Guus Till SBC – Requirements and solutions

In FIFA 22, there is a powerful sprint move that you will want to know how to use in order to get an advantage over your opponents. It’s called an explosive sprint, and the name kind of speaks for itself. This move allows the user to get a serious speed boost, something that can be pretty valuable when you need to blow by tough defenders. If you need help doing this in FIFA 22, we’re here to help. So, let’s go over the steps.

FIFA ・ 14 DAYS AGO