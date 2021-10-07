As some experts predict a cooldown, here's how much momentum Nashville's housing market has

2020 is in the rearview mirror, but despite the desperation of individuals and businesses to return to some kind of normalcy, 2021 is still a dangerous, uncertain landscape for both companies and buyers. With the virus still mutating and new variants spreading, causing events to be canceled and stores to close, there are questions about how viable the real estate market is and will be for the foreseeable future.

