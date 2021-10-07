CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

As some experts predict a cooldown, here's how much momentum Nashville's housing market has

By Ashley Fahey
 5 days ago

Eighteen months after Covid-19 was officially declared a pandemic, residential real estate markets across the country have been breaking records month over month. Inventory is the tightest it's ever been, and household formation among millennials and low interest rates have put the market into overdrive. Here's how the local residential scene compares to the nation's hottest housing markets.

Community Policy