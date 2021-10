About St. Christopher’s: The Saints have outscored their opponents 169-13 through four games. Senior quarterback Joshua Powell can beat you with his arm and legs: he threw for 221 yards and five touchdowns last week in a 53-0 win over Norfolk Academy (2-2). Evan Wilson, Trent Hendrick, Harrison Wood, Nikkos Kovanes, Joe Sullivan and EJ Seward all saw multiple carries last week in a backfield committee. Receiver and top recruit Andre Greene is perhaps the best outside weapon in the 804; he had 121 yards and four touchdowns on five catches last week. Wood had a team-high seven tackles last week; he leads the way defensively alongside fellow senior linebackers Powell, Hendrick and Sullivan. Kovanes and senior receiver/safety Mac Grant patrol the back end. Junior end Henry Omohundro anchors the line.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 11 DAYS AGO