USMNT vs. Jamaica: Time, TV, streaming, prediction for CONCACAF World Cup qualifier
If the U.S. men’s national team's World Cup qualifying matches were tense in September, the team has even more pressure to deliver in October’s three World Cup qualifiers, beginning with Thursday’s match against Jamaica. That's because this time the Americans will be playing two of the matches at home and the expectation is nothing less than a full six points in Austin and Columbus after drawing 1-1 against Canada in Nashville last month.www.sportingnews.com
Comments / 0