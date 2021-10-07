CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

USMNT vs. Jamaica: Time, TV, streaming, prediction for CONCACAF World Cup qualifier

By Simon Borg
Sporting News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the U.S. men’s national team's World Cup qualifying matches were tense in September, the team has even more pressure to deliver in October’s three World Cup qualifiers, beginning with Thursday’s match against Jamaica. That's because this time the Americans will be playing two of the matches at home and the expectation is nothing less than a full six points in Austin and Columbus after drawing 1-1 against Canada in Nashville last month.

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Estonia v Wales live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifier online and on TV tonight

A Monday-night trip to Estonia is the prospect facing a Wales side in desperate need of a win to give themselves a strong chance of qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.Rob Page’s men drew disappointingly with tonight’s opponents back in September and failed to beat Group E rivals the Czech Republic on Friday evening, too, leaving them behind the Czechs in third place on goal difference.Belgium lead the way and are already guaranteed automatic qualification, with a play-off spot open to whoever snares second spot. Wales have played one fixture fewer than the Czechs, and need to...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gyasi Zardes
Person
Ethan Pinnock
Person
Kellyn Acosta
Person
Michail Antonio
Person
Gregg Berhalter
Person
Sebastian Lletget
Person
Weston Mckennie
Person
Zack Steffen
Person
Kemar Roofe
goal.com

USMNT vs Jamaica: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Stars and Stripes welcome the Reggae Boyz to Texas for the pair's fourth game of the third round, with the hosts so far unbeaten. The United States men's national team will hope to avoid a Qatar 2022 World Cup CONCACAF qualifier banana-skin when they face Jamaica at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
thestreamable.com

How to Watch USMNT vs Jamaica - World Cup Qualifier Live Online Without Cable

The US Men’s National Soccer Team’s quest for the World Cup continues with a match against CONCACAF rival Jamaica. Points are at a premium, and a win here would help the USMNT’s case for making the World Cup, as they’re currently tied with Canada and two points behind Mexico in the table. Can the US nab three valuable points from Jamaica? Or will the Jamaicans play spoiler to the US’ World Cup plans? Find out this Thursday, October 7.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concacaf Gold Cup#Usmnt#Tv Streaming#Americans
CBS Sports

Paraguay vs. Argentina: CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

Matchday 10 in CONMEBOL's World Cup qualifying competition will see sixth-place Paraguay host second-place Argentina in Asuncion on Thursday night. The hosts are 2-5-2 and just two points behind the playoff spot that is given to fourth place. The Copa America champions, meanwhile, are comfortably in second with a 5-3-0 record, looking well on their way to qualify for next year's 2022 World Cup.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

USMNT World Cup qualifying takeaways: After Ricardo Pepi stars against Jamaica, here's what to know vs. Panama

The United States men's national team is sitting pretty in World Cup qualifying, resting at the summit of the Concacaf table thanks to an undefeated start and back-to-back wins. Thursday's victory further cemented Ricardo Pepi as the star No. 9 for this team, it showed what a midfield with Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah and Tyler Adams could look like, and it also allowed for some fine performances off the bench, which is important during a three-game window.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
The Independent

Desperate for Danny: Ward joins the international goalkeepers who have blundered

Danny Ward joined a lengthy goalkeeping roll-call of shame with his own goal in Wales’ 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw in the Czech Republic Here, PA looks at some of the most shocking clangers between the international sticks.Rene Higuita, Cameroon 2 Colombia 1, World Cup 1990:On this day at the FIFA World Cup 📅: In 1990 Roger Milla scored twice in Naples to send Cameroon 🇨🇲 to the quarter-finals against Colombia 🇨🇴 with a little help from René Higuita.See all the action from the 2018 @FIFAWorldCup on @ITV pic.twitter.com/KEjAD85XrP— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 23, 2018Eccentric goalkeeper Higuita would later...
FIFA
The Independent

Is Colombia vs Brazil on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifying fixture

Colombia host Brazil tonight in a South American World Cup qualifying match at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla. Brazil’s strong start to their qualifying campaign has put them in a commanding position in the table as Tite’s side look to secure their place in Qatar next year. Colombia, meanwhile, face a battle with Ecuador and Paraguay for the fourth automatic qualification spot, with Argentina and Uruguay currently holding the other two positions. Colombia have beaten Brazil just once in the past 20 years, which was a 1-0 win in a group stage match at the 2015 Copa America. Here’s all...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tammy Abraham will ‘keep pushing’ to claim England World Cup place

Tammy Abraham declared he is ready to cement his place in England’s World Cup plans.The striker scored on his first international start for four years as Gareth Southgate’s side beat Andorra 5-0.Ben Chilwell, Bukayo Saka, James Ward-Prowse and Jack Grealish also scored on a comfortable night in Group I for the Three Lions as they moved a step closer to reaching next year’s tournament in Qatar.Abraham has netted four times in 10 outings for Roma since his summer move from Chelsea to earn an England recall and wants to stay in Southgate’s thoughts.“Hopefully it shows I’m clearly doing the right...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy