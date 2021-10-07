Do Your Google Searches Count As Speech? You Better Hope So.

Occasionally the government investigates using keyword searches. It’s a nifty little thing where they can walk up to, say, Google, request data of a kind (compilations of names searched, numbers, locations, etc.), and cull that information to hone in on potential suspects. Which means that at the time of the search, they don’t need a warrant specific to the individuals they end up narrowing information down to. There have been at least three done — the most recently known happened in a Wisconsin case — but there is no clue on how often this happens. This third instance only got out because the DOJ accidentally unsealed court records for a kidnapping case. Oops.