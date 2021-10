When the artisans at Walt Disney Imagineering set out to design the newest cruise ship in the Disney fleet, the Wish, they aimed to make it as efficient as possible while creating a fully immersive experience for passengers. Guests will be greeted in the Grand Hall by a life-size statue of Cinderella. A custom-designed chandelier lights the space, and Disney aficionados will be able to match the fairy dust pattern that swirls around Cinderella in the 1950 animated film to the whirling pattern around the fixture. Multiple decks of the ship overlook the Grand Hall, each using curves to enhance guest sight...

