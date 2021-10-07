The Case Against Minting a Trillion-Dollar Coin

Everyone in Congress, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, agrees the debt ceiling needs to be lifted. But that hasn’t stopped McConnell and Republicans from playing a dangerous game of chicken with it. They had Democrats backed into a corner up until midday Wednesday, when McConnell offered a short-term suspension of the debt limit pending a more permanent solution in December. The proposal would avert a financial crisis that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen predicted could strike by Oct. 18, but it doesn’t address the fundamental lunacy of the debt ceiling, which has been causing these do-or-die standoffs since 2011. On Thursday’s episode of What Next, I talked to Slate senior editor Jordan Weissmann about congressional Democrats’ options—and why minting a trillion-dollar coin isn’t one of them. Our conversation was recorded Wednesday morning, before McConnell’s offer was on the table, and is condensed and edited below for clarity.