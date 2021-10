Gallium Nitride is the hot new compound that's making high-capacity power adapters downright tiny. Satechi sells a 100W USB-C charger and you can get it for 20% off today. The adapter supports USB Power Delivery at up to 100W and will juice up your phone or laptop with ease. It measures in at 7 x 6 x 3 cm and weighs just 190 grams — considerably smaller than other blocks with similar capacity. The plughead is also foldable so that no pointy bits stick out when you have it in your bag.

