North Carolina Charter School Teacher Resigns After ‘Racially Insensitive’ Lesson, ‘Field Slaves’ Comment

By Cortney Drakeford
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
A teacher at a North Carolina charter school has resigned after she told Black students in her class they would be her “field slaves” if the constitution didn’t exist. The incident reportedly put a spotlight on past racist incidents that occurred but were not reprimanded. On Sept. 24, Annastasia Ryan,...

Black Enterprise

Father Slaps School District With $1M Lawsuit After White Teacher Cut Biracial Daughter’s Hair

A Michigan family is suing a school district after a teacher cut a little Black girl’s hair without permission. The father of 7-year-old Jurnee, whose hair was cut by a White librarian and teaching assistant, has filed a $1 million lawsuit against the school district, according to The Detroit Free Press. The family filed the lawsuit this week in federal court in Grand Rapids against Mount Pleasant Public Schools.
EDUCATION
The Independent

‘My body is not a distraction’: Thirty pupils suspended for protesting school rules forcing girls to cover up

Thirty high school pupils in Oklahoma have been suspended after protesting against “sexist” dress codes that forced them to cover their midriffs and shoulders.The protest saw students at Mustang High School carrying signs with messages including “Dress codes are sexist”, “My body is not a distraction”, “Stop sexualising our bodies” and “I go to a school where the length of my shirt and shorts is more important than my education”.Though the school district’s dress code does not specifically mention gender, many of its provisions focus specifically on clothes more often worn by girls.As well as banning spiked jewellery, “gang...
PROTESTS
State
North Carolina State
Miami Herald

After school worker cuts biracial girl’s hair, Michigan parent sues for $1 million

Six months after a 7-year-old girl’s hair was cut by a school worker without her parent’s permission, her father has sued the Michigan school district. Jimmy Hoffmeyer seeks $1 million from Mount Pleasant Public Schools, alleging it violated his biracial daughter’s constitutional rights. Two staffers at Ganiard Elementary School were also named in the lawsuit, in which the father makes racial discrimination and ethnic intimidation accusations.
EDUCATION
TheDailyBeast

North Carolina Sorority Suspended Over Racism Allegations as Members Drop Out

Most members of a sorority at the University of North Carolina Asheville have dropped out after allegations of racism—and now, the chapter has been suspended by national headquarters until further notice. “Alpha Xi Delta takes all allegations of racism and antisemitism seriously,” a statement by Alpha Xi Delta National Headquarters said. “We do not tolerate racism or antisemitism of any kind, and we condemn all acts of bigotry, violence and hatred.” The backlash came after an Aug. 22 Facebook post on the profile of the Zeta Tau chapter of Alpha Xi that accused the sorority of being “a racist and anti-Semitic organization.” The post said the chapter was not a safe place for “people who are Black, Brown, Jewish or have any other religious affiliation other than white Christianity.” The anonymous person behind the post said that she and 16 of her sisters—women of color and allies—were leaving the chapter immediately.
COLLEGES
wjpitch.com

Students react to teachers asking for pronouns

The first day of school is stressful enough for most students, but for senior Javier Charme, it was especially nerve wracking. Not only did Charme have to balance a new schedule, new classes and being in person for the first time in 18 months, but he also had to come out as transgender to all of his teachers. This stress is not unique to Charme.
SOCIETY
New York Post

Dad sues school for racial bias for cutting daughter’s hair

The father of the biracial 7-year old Michigan girl whose school librarian cut her hair without her parents’ permission in March is suing the school district, librarian and a teacher’s assistant for $1 million alleging racial bias. The lawsuit was filed in federal court on Tuesday in Grand Rapids against...
SOCIETY
NBC News

Parents say Black students were beaten and spit on by white classmates

A group of parents is suing a Minnesota school system alleging that their Black children faced racist bullying and discrimination from students and staff, including racist slurs and physical attacks. One teacher allegedly cut off a student’s dreadlock and threw it in the trash, the parents say. Kali Proctor, Katelyn...
DULUTH, MN
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

