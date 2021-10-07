CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plans for Capital One employees to return to office work in November postponed, likely return is sometime in 2022

By Jordan Bondurant
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Employees at Capital One in Richmond will continue to work from home through the end of 2021 and into 2022, the company announced on Thursday.

Citing the prevalence of the COVID-19 delta variant and high infection and transmission rates, the decision by the company to return to work at offices in the Richmond area and across the country on Nov. 2 has been postponed.

“Given the continued fluid nature of the situation, a decision was also made not to attempt to forecast a specific date for a full-scale reopening of U.S. offices,” the company said in a statement.

Employees will be given 30 days notice before any decision to move into a hybrid work environment is made.

