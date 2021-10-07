CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Harvest time means busy time

By Chris Hardie
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s harvest time in the country, with farmers busy in the fields at all hours of the day collecting the annual crops. The warm and dry fall has created ideal harvest conditions so far across much of Wisconsin. For the week ending Oct. 3, temperatures were anywhere from 5 to 13 degrees warmer than normal.

Related
Mega 99.3

It’s Harvest Time for “Green” Growers in the Yakima Valley

Its harvest time in the Yakima Valley. While growers all around the valley are busy harvesting fruits and vegetables there's another group of growers that are harvesting the other crop that the valley is known for, marijuana. MOXEE AND OTHER RURAL AREAS ARE POPULAR FOR GROWERS. While traditional crops like...
YAKIMA, WA
Sand Hills Express

Fall Harvest An Important Time To Focus On Safety Around Powerlines

Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is asking farmers to exercise caution and safety around power lines this harvest season as they move their large equipment back into the fields. Large equipment getting close to, or hitting, powerlines becomes a significant hazard during the harvest season, says NPPD Transmission, Distribution, Construction...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
beeherald.com

agriculture: Landus Jefferson reopens in time for harvest

The Landus grain facility has officially reopened and began accepting harvest grain last week. This comes just a few months following the elevator explosion that left many questioning if the location would be ready in time for Fall. “This took a lot of hard work and late nights to make...
JEFFERSON, IA
thesalinepost.com

Harvest Time at the Rentschler Farm Sees Attendance Double

Some say absence makes the heart grow fonder. Attendance was high for Harvest Time at the Rentschler Farm Museum, held Sunday afternoon. The event was organized by the Saline Area Historical Society, which operates the city's two historical museums. It was the first Harvest Time at the event since the...
SALINE, MI
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
agdaily.com

Where to find time for your partner during harvest

We were far enough in to harvest season that we had forgotten what day we were on. Long enough that we were all comfortable with our jobs and everything was running smoothly. My husband Matt and I had been married long enough that I was becoming accustomed to the fields — where to drive, where not to, when to bring the grain cart, when not to, etc.
RELATIONSHIPS
Green Valley News and Sun

HURRAY FOR HARVEST TIME: What to grow in our valley

New to the desert, new to gardening or wanting to rekindle an old planting hobby in new ground?. If the height of traditional harvest time has you hankering to raise something or design a garden, these hints from local gardeners can help assure success. When it comes to determining what...
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
Grand Island Independent

Harvest time celebrated at Prairie Loft’s Harvestfest Sunday in Hastings

HASTINGS — It was a beautiful fall day Sunday for Prairie Loft’s 13th annual Harvestfest. Harvestfest was back stronger than ever after last year’s COVID-19 impacted event. Harvest celebrations have been a part of human culture as people have traditionally given thanks and celebrate the fall harvest. That’s true for...
HASTINGS, NE
petbusiness

Why This is the Perfect Time to Invest in Your Business

More Americans have pets than have children who live with them—and the numbers are not even close. Roughly 67% of U.S. households (84.9 million) have pets, while only 33.5 million have children. Many grooming businesses are seeing customers roaring back after pandemic closures. After months of bathing, grooming and nail...
PET SERVICES
wnax.com

Busy Tourism Time

As the summer travel season winds down, it appears to have been very busy. Jay Gravholt, tourism director for Yankton Thrive, says it went fast…. Gravholt says there were a lot of celebrations….. Gravholt says they have seen some changes in the visitation to the area…. This is Gravholt’s first...
TRAVEL
KOEL 950 AM

Will John Deere Workers Strike?

A strike deadline is fast-approaching after unionized workers at Deere and Company overwhelmingly rejected a new contract offer on Sunday. In a press release, John Deere officials confirmed that production and maintenance employees represented by the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) turned down the new tentative collective bargaining agreements being offered by the company. The vote impacts more than 10,000 employees at 14 John Deere plants in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.
WATERLOO, IA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
MarketWatch

Soybean futures eye lowest settlement of the year as USDA lifts U.S. production forecast

Soybean futures fell on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted its 2021/2022 U.S. soybean production forecast by 74 million bushels to 4.4 billion bushels. The USDA also forecast U.S. soybean supplies for 2021/2022 marketing year at 4.7 billion bushels, up 145 million. Soybean ending stocks were forecast at 320 million bushels, up 135 million from last month's forecast. Soybeans surprised with an "upward revision in ending stocks, even higher than what had been anticipated," said Sal Gilbertie, president and chief investment officer at Teucrium Trading, adding that soybean prices had been trading lower before the report. November soybeans fell 19 1/2 cents, or 1.6%, to $12.08 3/4 a bushel. A settlement around this level would mark the lowest for a most-active contract since mid-December 2020, FactSet data show. December corn also fell 7 1/2 cents, or 1.4%, to $5.25 1/4 a bushel. The USDA raised its 2021/2022 U.S. corn production forecast by 23 million bushels to 15.02 billion bushels. Meanwhile, December wheat moved up by 10 cents, or 1.4%, at $7.41 3/4 a bushel after the USDA forecast global ending stocks at a five-year low and U.S. ending stocks at a 14-year low, said Gilbertie.
AGRICULTURE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State announces puppy mill inspections in advance: ‘Let’s do Wednesday at 10:30’

State inspections at Iowa’s dog-breeding facilities are supposed to take place on a “surprise” basis, but some of Iowa’s biggest offenders have their inspections scheduled at their own convenience. Although the federal U.S. Department of Agriculture handles the enforcement of the federal Animal Welfare Act, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship also plays […] The post State announces puppy mill inspections in advance: ‘Let’s do Wednesday at 10:30’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PETS
WTAJ

Hydropower decline adds strain to power grids in drought

ST. LOUIS (AP) — After water levels at a California dam fell to historic lows this summer, the main hydropower plant it feeds was shut down. At the Hoover Dam in Nevada — one of the country’s biggest hydropower generators — production is down by 25%. If extreme drought persists, federal officials say a dam […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Crain's Detroit Business

Fed up by pandemic conditions, Kellogg and other food workers launch rare strikes

A summer of labor unrest at U.S. food manufacturers has stretched into fall, as pandemic-weary workers continue to strike for better pay. Around 1,400 workers at Kellogg Co.'s U.S. cereal plants walked off the job this week, saying negotiations with the Battle Creek-based company over pay and benefits are at an impasse.
LABOR ISSUES

