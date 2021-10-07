CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hampden County, MA

Hampden County Sheriff Department, Springfield AMR struggling to find workers

By Taylor Knight
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19zCdu_0cKI8X2b00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – First responders and public safety professionals have been working day in and day out since the pandemic began 19 months ago. Now, these essential agencies are struggling to hire people.

“We are having a tough time recruiting,” said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi. He told 22News his department is being impacted by the labor crisis, just like many other industries and businesses right now. He said they are working to attract new hires in different ways.

“We try to do it with a very respectful pay scale; the benefits of being a state employee; the insurance; the vacation incentives, and also the career opportunity,” said Cocchi.

Northeast Regional Director Patrick Pickering of American Medical Response told 22News that they were already experiencing staffing shortages before the pandemic and COVID-19 just made things worse. Pickering estimates that 20 to 30 percent of EMT workers have left the industry since the pandemic began.

“We also started to see a number of people that were just like, ‘I’m not going to do this. I’m not going to subject my family, my friend or myself to something you can’t see,'” said Pickering.

AMR has tried wage increases to attract potential new hires but it hasn’t always worked out like they hoped.

“As one company increases wages and another company doesn’t, it just turns into an employee shuffle. Basically, employees just jump from place to place,” said Pickering.

One positive, Pickering said, is AMR’s Learn While You Earn program. This has been successful in filling up some of the open spots.

Comments / 1

Rick Labonte
4d ago

all these ambulance companies are in it to get rich ....they pay these kids fastfood wages for doing a very stressful job ....time for EMTs to get paid.....

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hampden County, MA
Springfield, MA
Government
Hampden County, MA
Crime & Safety
Hampden County, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amr#Northeast#American Medical#Emt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WWLP

Longmeadow Police remind residents coyote sightings ‘not unusual’

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are reminding Longmeadow residents to avoid coyotes after an increase in sightings around town. “Please be advised that the department cannot do anything about these animals unless they are posing a danger to residents or pets,” the Longmeadow Police Department said in a Facebook post.
LONGMEADOW, MA
WWLP

Chicopee’s Post 9/11 and Service Dog Park awarded funding

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration awarded a grant to the Post 9/11 and Service Dog Park in Chicopee. A total of nearly $5 million in grants were awarded to ten projects in Massachusetts, through the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) Grant Program. They are funded through the sales of offshore oil and gas leases to help strengthen communities, preserve the state’s history, and protect the national endowment of lands and waters.
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP

Illegal dirt bike complaints in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Enfield Police Department has been dealing with several complaints due to unregistered dirt bikes on public roadways over the past few months. According to Enfield Police Department, on October 4 a suspect in the Green Manor area of town had been exceeding speed limits, doing wheelies and disregarding motor vehicle laws. Any time an officer would attempt to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect would speed up and start a pursuit. Enfield Police Department states that they would not pursue the suspect for their safety and the safety of others on the road.
ENFIELD, CT
WWLP

UPDATE: Grimes County boy and mother leave Texas Children’s Hospital

THE WOODLANDS / GRIMES COUNTY, Texas – Three-year-old Christopher Ramirez and his mother have left the Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands. The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media Monday afternoon that Christopher and his mother arrived at the Kroger in Tomball. A procession traveled northbound to Christopher’s home in Grimes County. Christopher […]
TEXAS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

1K+
Followers
835
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy