Field hockey tops Converse in OT

Millie Gallagher (10) a freshman from Birmingham, England, had the game-winning goal in sudden-death overtime for the Wolves field hockey team on Oct. 2.

NEWBERRY — It took an extra frame but Millie Gallagher’s goal just over six minutes into the first overtime period sealed Newberry filed hockey’s second win in a row and their second conference win of the season.

The first half of the game was all Wolves offensively as they outshot Converse 11-2 in the first 30 minutes of action, but they could not breakthrough. While Converse could only get two shots off in the first half, both of them forced a save by Grace Lee who was once again outstanding between the posts as she recorded her fourth shutout on the year. Neither team could find the breakthrough, went into the break scoreless.

Converse got off 11 shots in the third-15 minutes of action, six of which forced saves from Lee. Midway through the third quarter, Converse thought they had a breakthrough as a shot from outside of the shooting circle went into the back of the net; however, the official ruled that it did not hit a stick within the area of the shooting circle and thus the goal was disallowed.

The best chance for either team in regulation came in the fourth quarter as Converse’s Catalina Pistaccio found herself on a breakaway and one on one with Grace Lee. What seemed like a perfect shot to score the potential game winner was turned away by Lee who stood her ground and didn’t even allow Pistaccio’s shot near the cage. As time expired in the fourth quarter, the game headed to sudden-death overtime.

The Wolves would not be denied as they put up six shots and did not allow Converse to shoot at all. With just under four minutes to go in the frame, Lily Drury took the ball down the wing and found Millie Gallagher in front of goal whose initial shot was saved but the rebound came right back to Gallagher and she didn’t spoil this second chance as she put it behind Kathryn Daniels and the Wolves stormed off the sideline and mobbed Gallagher as they emerged victorious from this hard fought battle.