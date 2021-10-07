CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newberry, SC

Newberry Hospital welcomes Robert Wronski to the team

By Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a0DjR_0cKI8DdJ00
Wronski

NEWBERRY — Rob Wronski has joined the Newberry County Memorial Hospital (NCMH) team as the Newberry County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) director.

Wronski has a long history in EMS as well as being a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Navy Submarine Force. Wronski comes to Newberry from MedTrust Medical Transport where he was the director of governmental affairs and policy. Previous to MedTrust, Wronski served as the bureau chief of EMS and trauma at S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) for nearly eight years, completing his tour there as the deputy director of operations for the DHEC COVID-19 response.

He has served in many roles since becoming a firefighter paramedic in 1991, culminating with his selection as chief of EMS for the state. He has held several other executive positions including assistant chief of the St. Andrews Fire Department in Charleston, medical officer of the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department, and a shift commander in the Beach Park (Ill.) Fire Department. His experience includes working in fire-based EMS, including full time and volunteer Advanced Life Support (ALS) and Basic Life Support (BLS) first response as well as fire based and county based ALS transport. Wronski is a Certified Public Manager (CPM), has been awarded the Chief EMS Officer (CEMSO) designation from the Centers for Public Safety Excellence, and holds an MBA. One of Wronski’s proudest moments was being selected as the 2021 H. Dean Douglas S.C. EMS Advocate of the Year in March 2021 at the S.C. EMS Convention in Myrtle Beach.

Comments / 0

Related
Newberry Observer

EMS to commission newest addition to Newberry County ambulance fleet

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) recently took delivery of their newest ambulance, Medic 22 which will be deployed to the Fairview/Lake Murray area of the county. EMS personnel will hold a commissioning and “push back” ceremony for their newest apparatus on October 14 at 11:30 a.m. The event will take place at EMS Headquarters located at 2603 Evans Street, Newberry.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

City of Newberry to buy Newberry Observer building

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry is in the process of purchasing the former Newberry Observer building with plans to redevelop the property into a new home for the Newberry Arts Center. The city took the first step toward purchasing the property, located at 1716 Main Street, on August 10...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

World Famous Hejaz Shriners Parade coming to Newberry

NEWBERRY — Members of the community are in for a treat on Saturday, Oct. 16 as the “World Famous Hejaz Shriners Parade” will be held in downtown Newberry. According to Jamie Smith, event organizer, this parade is open to everyone and local businesses, churches and social groups are welcome to participate. The parade lineup will begin at 9 a.m. at Calhoun and Main streets. The parade itself will begin at 10 a.m. and will begin on Main Street near Calhoun Street and end at Main Street near Nance Street.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Oktoberfest rocks Downtown Newberry

Volunteers help sell the official City of Newberry Oktoberfest t-shirts. Some visitors got into the Oktoberfest spirit. Families enjoying the carousel in Kindertown. Members of the Rotary Club of Newberry passed out popcorn during Oktoberfest. Pictured left to right: Scott Bellows, John Glasgow, Mark Scott, Christina Whitaker, Beverly Leslie and Mel Kitchens.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
County
Newberry County, SC
Newberry, SC
Government
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Charleston, SC
Newberry County, SC
Government
Newberry Observer

Newberry Arms receives Rainbow services

NEWBERRY — Rainbow Housing Assistance Corporation (Rainbow), a national nonprofit organization which provides award-winning services for low-income housing tenants throughout the country, has been selected by Related Affordable, one of the largest developers, financiers and preservationists of affordable and workforce housing in the United States, as the service provider for three affordable housing communities in South Carolina: Clinton Manor, Friendship Court and Newberry Arms.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

City of Newberry recognizes National Newspaper Week

NEWBERRY — In honor of the 81st annual National Newspaper Week, Mayor Foster Senn signed a proclamation declaring Oct. 3-9 as National Newspaper Week in the City of Newberry. National Newspaper Week is a recognition of the service of newspapers and their employees across North America and is sponsored by...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

DHEC does not issue adult vaccine exemptions

SOUTH CAROLINA — In light of questions received recently by members of the public, medical providers and media, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is issuing the following guidance as a public service announcement for those seeking adult medical or religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Navy#Mt Pleasant#Advanced Life Support#Newberry Hospital#Ncmh#Ems#Basic Life Support#Cemso
Newberry Observer

Council OKs rezoning requests

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council approved various third, and final, readings to rezone properties throughout the county. Each third reading was approved without objection. Council approved the rezoning of the following parcels: 1.82 acres on Boyd Crossing Road, Newberry, from Industrial to R2-Rural; two acres on Quaker Road, Newberry,...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Dedication of new little library on Kendall Road

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Local community leaders and educators were on hand Friday morning to dedicate a new little free library located in front of the School District of Newberry’s Kendall Road complex (709 Kendall Road). At the dedication, Mayor Pro Tempore Lemont Glasgow read the following proclamation from The City...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

City of Newberry recognizes milestones, accomplishments

Scott Sawyer, PRT director, received a “Tourism Advocate of the Year Award” from the Capital City/Lake Murray Country (CCLMC) Regional Tourism Board. Johnnie Caldwell was recognized for 20 years of service to the City of Newberry. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer. Bradley Eckhardt was recognized for five years of...
NEWBERRY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Newberry Observer

Recovery works for everyone

Even the brave can struggle. Britton, a U.S. Army Veteran, began taking opioids prescribed by his doctor at age 19 after sustaining a severe shoulder injury while serving in the Army. “One day you’re serving in the military. [Then] You come home, and you’re dealing with an injury,” he shared.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

DHEC offers free STD/HIV testing during PrEP Awareness Week

SOUTH CAROLINA — Free STD/HIV testing and educational webinars are part of PrEP Awareness Week initiatives aimed at increasing awareness about pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a pill that can help greatly reduce HIV infection if an individual is exposed to the virus. Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in...
HEALTH
Newberry Observer

September is School Bus Safety Month

SOUTH CAROLINA — In recognition of the U.S. Senate’s resolution to proclaim September as National School Bus Safety Month, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the S.C. Department of Education (SCDE) reiterate that a key component of school bus safety during the COVID-19 pandemic is the wearing of masks on school buses.
TRAFFIC
Newberry Observer

Newberry schools superintendent visits Piedmont Tech Campus

NEWBERRY — Alvin Pressley, superintendent of the School District of Newberry County, last week visited the Piedmont Technical College campus in Newberry to observe his district’s dual-enrolled students taking college classes to get a jump start on their career plans. He also enjoyed a tour of the campus led by Lisa Toland, PTC dean of off campus academic affairs.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Council restricts open carry at Oktoberfest

NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council passed a resolution on Monday restricting the open carry of firearms during Oktoberfest, which will take place Oct. 2, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. “Other towns have done this, including Greenville, Columbia, Georgetown, Westminster and other municipalities. I saw the Westminster manager Thursday at a meeting, they put that in place for their Apple Festival and it worked well, with no problems,” said Mayor Foster Senn.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Vets with a Mission and NAC to honor Vietnam veterans

NEWBERRY — Vets with a Mission and the Newberry Arts Center will host an event recognizing the service of Vietnam veterans and celebrating 32 years of humanitarian service and ministry in Vietnam. The annual meeting of the Board of Directors and Advisors will take place Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

City of Newberry OKs COVID-19 vaccine incentives

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry instituted an incentive for city staff to get the COVID-19 vaccination and those who have already received it, on Sept. 14. “Everyone here has been getting vaccines their whole life. The vaccines for COVID-19 help greatly and are effective. I checked the numbers this afternoon (Sept. 14) for Prisma Health, they have 154 people in ICU, of those 144 are unvaccinated; 86 are on ventilators, 80 are unvaccinated,” said Mayor Foster Senn. “To city staff and the people here, people care about you, your family and friends care about you, the City of Newberry cares about you and wants you to be healthy and safe.”
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

735
Followers
798
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy