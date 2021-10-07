Newberry Hospital welcomes Robert Wronski to the team

Wronski

NEWBERRY — Rob Wronski has joined the Newberry County Memorial Hospital (NCMH) team as the Newberry County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) director.

Wronski has a long history in EMS as well as being a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Navy Submarine Force. Wronski comes to Newberry from MedTrust Medical Transport where he was the director of governmental affairs and policy. Previous to MedTrust, Wronski served as the bureau chief of EMS and trauma at S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) for nearly eight years, completing his tour there as the deputy director of operations for the DHEC COVID-19 response.

He has served in many roles since becoming a firefighter paramedic in 1991, culminating with his selection as chief of EMS for the state. He has held several other executive positions including assistant chief of the St. Andrews Fire Department in Charleston, medical officer of the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department, and a shift commander in the Beach Park (Ill.) Fire Department. His experience includes working in fire-based EMS, including full time and volunteer Advanced Life Support (ALS) and Basic Life Support (BLS) first response as well as fire based and county based ALS transport. Wronski is a Certified Public Manager (CPM), has been awarded the Chief EMS Officer (CEMSO) designation from the Centers for Public Safety Excellence, and holds an MBA. One of Wronski’s proudest moments was being selected as the 2021 H. Dean Douglas S.C. EMS Advocate of the Year in March 2021 at the S.C. EMS Convention in Myrtle Beach.