FREMONT, Calif. - The solo driver of a double-decker bus had to be extracted from their vehicle after crashing into several trees in Fremont Wednesday morning, officials said. Fremont Fire Department said the crash happened on Kaiser Drive just after 9 a.m. The driver was removed from the bus through the driver's side window by firefighters who had to use hand tools.

FREMONT, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO