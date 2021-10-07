3 People Airlifted, 4 Trauma Alerts After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – A three-vehicle crash resulted in 5 people being injured in a crash on I-75 in Pasco County.

Fire Officials say that four of the five people injured were listed as trauma alerts.

The crash happened on I-75 South just south of Over[pass Road Thursday.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, all southbound lanes were closed for some time, but have since opened one southbound lane as crews investigate the crash.

