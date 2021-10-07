3 People Airlifted, 4 Trauma Alerts After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, FL. – A three-vehicle crash resulted in 5 people being injured in a crash on I-75 in Pasco County.
Fire Officials say that four of the five people injured were listed as trauma alerts.
The crash happened on I-75 South just south of Over[pass Road Thursday.
According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, all southbound lanes were closed for some time, but have since opened one southbound lane as crews investigate the crash.
- Florida Sheriff Offers ‘Staycation’ For Whoever Lost 770 Pounds Of Marijuana
- “I Would Have Shot Him” Florida Man, 90, Punches Neighbor In The Face Twice Gets Arrested
- Florida Road Ranger Airlifted After Fiery I-75 Crash Involving Frozen Food Truck
- As Florida Appeals Court Tosses Mask-Mandate Lawsuit, Gov. DeSantis’ Office Notes The ‘Reality’ For School Masks
- Florida Teen Arrested In Homicide Of 16-Year-Old
- 77-Year-Old Florida Woman Killed When Front End Loader Reverses Over Her Car
- “Holy Sh*t” Woman Shoves Another Woman Into Moving NYC Subway Train, Caught On Video
- Group Representing Nation’s School Boards Asks Biden To Dispatch Federal Authorities On Parents Who Object To Left-Wing Education Practices
- Florida Man ‘Pulls A Tyson’ Bites Off Friends Ear After Transporting Drunk Woman In Wheel Barrel
Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here
Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon
Comments / 0