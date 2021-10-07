CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasco County, FL

3 People Airlifted, 4 Trauma Alerts After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Pasco County

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kAzbz_0cKI7pU600

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – A three-vehicle crash resulted in 5 people being injured in a crash on I-75 in Pasco County.

Fire Officials say that four of the five people injured were listed as trauma alerts.

The crash happened on I-75 South just south of Over[pass Road Thursday.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, all southbound lanes were closed for some time, but have since opened one southbound lane as crews investigate the crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SfJev_0cKI7pU600

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Hillsborough County Deputy-Involved Pedestrian Crash Monday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s patrol car was involved in a pedestrian crash early Monday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, on Monday at 6:08 AM, an unmarked Hillsborough County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle was traveling northbound on Nebraska Avenue, south of Lambright Street. Troopers say that’s when...
The Free Press - TFP

60-Year-Old Hudson Man Killed In Sunday Motorcycle Crash

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – A 60-year-old Hudson man was killed in a crash that happened just before 8:00 pm on Sunday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, two motorcycles were traveling southbound in the inside turn lane of US-19, approaching the intersection of Meridian Boulevard, nearly parallel to each other in the same lane.
HUDSON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Traffic
Pasco County, FL
Accidents
The Free Press - TFP

26-Year-Old Man Arrested For February Tampa Homicide

TAMPA, FL. – On February 6, 2021, at 11:12 p.m. Tampa Police Communications began receiving calls of a person shot at the 2300 block of E. 9th Ave. Officers arrived and found the victim lying in the roadway with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the...
The Free Press - TFP

Lake Wales Man Charged For The Murder Of Tyrell Bell

POLK COUNTY, FL. – On October 8, 2021, PCSO detectives charged 21-year-old inmate, Javorice Tramel of Lake Wales, with First Degree Murder and other charges for the death of Kissimmee man, Tyrell Bell. Tramel was already in the Polk County Jail for other crimes he committed against Bell (burglary and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Multi#Marijuana#Traffic Accident#Fhptampa#Https T Co Ntxj5apcqb#Pasco County Fire Rescue#Caught On Video Group
The Free Press - TFP

Pasco County Sheriff Seeking Two Car Burglars In New Port Richey

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects that hit unlocked vehicles in New Port Richey. According to the PCSO, on October 4, between 2 and 4 a.m., two suspects stole victims’ property from their cars in the Natures Hideaway community in New Port Richey.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
The Free Press - TFP

Selmon Extension Ramp and Section Closure

TAMPA, FL. – Repairs on the Selmon Extension will begin tonight starting at 9 p.m. EST and go through 6 a.m. EST on October 12, 2021. Ramp A off Dale Mabry Highway will be closed as well as the westbound section of the Selmon West Extension. All ramps and sections...
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Woman Dies After Highway Motorcycle Gang Shootout On I-4

The woman who was struck with a bullet in the Friday motorcycle gang shootout on I-4 near in Polk County has died, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Grady Judd said Friday during a press briefing, it started as a physical fight when two groups of rival bikers, the Thug Riders Motorcycle Club and the Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Club then passed each other on I-4.
The Free Press - TFP

Tampa Police Investigating Overnight Ybor City Shooting

YBOR CITY, FL. – On Saturday at 2:49 a.m., officers were in the immediate area of Angel Oliva St and 8th Ave when multiple gunshots were heard. During the investigation, officers learned two groups were involved in a verbal altercation that resulted in an exchange of gunfire. An adult male...
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Woman Arrested With A Dozen Cats And Skeletal Remains Found In Home

A Florida woman has been arrested after deputies execute a search warrant to discover malnourished cats and skeletal remains in and out of the woman’s home. On October 6th, 2021, detectives with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Task Force responded to the home of Luuly Quang in Fort Myers after learning that there were approximately a dozen cats living in deplorable conditions.
FORT MYERS, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
69K+
Followers
10K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy