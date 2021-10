News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. I would like to encourage citizens of Waynesboro to vote for Terry Kent on Nov 2nd for Commissioner of the Revenue. My husband Alan and I first met Terry years ago at his video store. He was always so friendly and helpful. Many years later, our paths crossed again when my family was visiting churches across the area. We remembered him from the video store so long ago because he made such a positive impression on us. Terry was one of the first to greet and welcome us at the church with his friendly charismatic demeanor! It worked and we have been at the church ever since and consider Terry a close friend.

