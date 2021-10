Did you know that humans aren't the only ones showing their arms to get vaxxed?. Gorillas, a giant ant eater, and yes — lions and tigers — are all on the list at Franklin Park and Stone Zoos to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The zoos, owned by Zoo New England, are among zoos across the country taking steps to protect their most vulnerable animals from the virus.

